Toyota student placement scheme wins RateMyPlacement Award

Toyota (GB) PLC has won the 2023 RateMyPlacement Award for the best 45 small to medium size student work experience schemes, moving up from 22nd place last year.

The awards are based on student reviews of their work experience, posted on RateMyPlacement.co.uk, the UK’s leading jobs board for students seeking paid placements, internships and insight schemes. More than 70,000 students from across the world have left a review on the website since it launched in 2007.

The 2023 award winners were announced last week at an event attended by 500 top employers who came together to celebrate the fantastic achievements of employers and universities in giving students valuable workplace opportunities and helping them develop their talents and career focus.

Toyota provides a number of paid one-year student placements across a range of departments at its UK headquarters near Epsom in Surrey.

Rachel Shepherd, General Manager, People and Workplace Experience at Toyota (GB), commented:

“This accolade is testament to the hard work of our Student Managers and their teams to ensure that the students and graduates in our emerging talent programmes have an amazing experience, do meaningful work and develop personally and professionally during their time with us.”

Luke Smith, Talent Acquisition and Experience Specialist at Toyota (GB) added:

“We adapt our Emerging Talent programmes each year according to the feedback from previous student cohorts. Everyone here at Toyota (GB) has a part to play in delivering the best experience to the people they work with, and it’s great to be recognised for this.”

Vinnie Murphy, Toyota GB Social Media Assistant, June 2021-22, commented on the RateMyPlacement website:

“Great company culture can be narrowed down to trust, innovation, care and community. All of these boxes are ticked at TGB. I had a strong trusting relationship with my teammates whilst working in an innovative and caring environment. Toyota’s value of Kaizen, Japanese for ‘continuous improvement’, is one that is very much prominent within the atmosphere.”

