Trebas Institute alumna and instructor receive Career Colleges Ontario Awards

Trebas Institute is proud to announce that a member of faculty and a graduate have been recognised at the Career Colleges Ontario (CCO) Awards, on Thursday 26 May.

The awards were presented at the CCO Conference Gala Dinner. Valentina Carias Vaamonde from Venezuela, Event and Venue Management Trebas graduate from 2021, has been named Outstanding Graduate in a Business Programme, while Trebas teacher Kenny Nguyen has been selected as one of two recipients of this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award.

CCO presents the awards to graduates who have made exceptional strides in their lives and careers in the face of adversity. The awards also recognize the hard-working instructors who helped these students on their journey to achieve their education and career goals.

In recognizing Valentina as the Outstanding Graduate in a Business Programme, CCO took into consideration the academic excellence demonstrated while studying at Trebas, her outstanding professional achievements in her field and the contributions made to the community.

After her graduation, Valentina worked with Informa Canada, and is now a member of Pegasus Hospitality Group as an Event and Sales Coordinator at The Grand Luxe Event Boutique. She said: “I am so excited and honoured to have won the award. Trebas gave me everything I needed to succeed in my career.

“The classes and teachers were incredible, and I was lucky enough to have incredible classmates as well. Receiving this award is an honour and it truly feels amazing to have your hard work recognized by the College I love and respect. Thank you so much!”

Kenny Nguyen, who currently teaches Music Production, MIDI and Digital Audio courses at Trebas, graduated from the institution in 2016 and has since become a multi-instrumentalist and session musician with roots in alternative, indie rock and electronic dance music.

The Excellence in Teaching Award highlighted the extraordinary efforts in Kenny’s teaching, as well as his ability to build positive relationships with students. Kenny said: “I really appreciate it and feel honoured to have been considered.

“Trebas has been a great place to learn and grow – as both a student and an educator. This is a place that values people, offering them the guidance and resources they need to succeed. I’m grateful to have such an incredible team and support system around me. It has been a very fulfilling experience to be teaching here.”

Mohamed Slimani, VP Operations, at Trebas, commented: “We are extremely proud to see one of our teachers receive this accolade. Kenny has a record of outstanding teaching effectiveness both within and outside the classroom. He has the ability to inspire, promote and sustain the intellectual development of his students by using a teaching style that is very engaging and exciting. We are also very happy and proud of our alumna, Valentina, who had an amazing journey here. Trebas is proud to have given her the tools she needed to succeed in her career.”

Kalman Szegvary, Academic and Student Success Manager at Trebas who supported Kenny’s nomination, said: “This award is a testament to his journey, from student to teacher at Trebas, and the many opportunities we continue to offer to our students. Valentina’s achievement also speaks volumes about the quality and effectiveness of the education we provide. After attending the CCO awards ceremony at the annual conference, I was extremely excited to celebrate their achievement. Congratulations to our award winners!”

For more information visit https://www.trebas.com/

