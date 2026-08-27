Salford Apprenticeship Journey Comes full Circle at HMG Paints 

An apprenticeship graduate who credits the University of Salford with helping shape her career is now creating the same opportunity for others, after HMG Paints became the first business to access the University’s £100,000 apprenticeship pledge.

Melissa Strowbridge completed an apprenticeship with the University in 2019 and is now Head of People and Culture at HMG Paints, where she helps create learning and development opportunities for employees across the business.

Seven years after completing her own apprenticeship, Melissa is now helping another HMG employee take the next step in their career through a Level 3 Laboratory Technician apprenticeship, supported by the University’s fund.

Melissa said:

“I wanted to do an apprenticeship because it offered me the perfect combination of gaining a high standard of education while also applying that learning directly to real-life industry and putting it into practice.

“Being able to apply what I was learning really boosted my development and helped me discover my passion for people and HR sooner. It gave me the foundations to develop and progress within my career and ultimately led me to where I am today.”

The University launched its £100,000 apprenticeship pledge during National Apprenticeship Week in February, making funding available to small businesses in Salford to support local people aged 25 and over to develop new skills or refresh their existing ones.

The funding will cover the training and assessment costs of the apprenticeship, giving a HMG employee the opportunity to build specialist skills for a career in research and development.

HMG paints have worked with the University for a number of years and has previously supported employees through higher and degree apprenticeships.

Melissa said:

“Apprenticeships play a huge role in HMG’s ethos. We really believe in home-growing our own people, giving them opportunities to develop and allowing them to flourish.

“They allow us to bring new talent into the business, develop existing employees and build skills for the future, while giving individuals the opportunity to build a rewarding career with us.”

Since the £100,000 fund launched, the University has received 22 applications, with four approved and awaiting use of the funding. The pledge focuses on skills needed across construction and the built environment, engineering and manufacturing, and health and science.

Paul Ward, Director of Skills and Regional Engagement at the University and lead for the Apprenticeship programmes at Salford, said:

“When we launched this pledge, we wanted to create more opportunities for people in Salford to develop the skills that local employers need, while helping businesses invest in the people already within their organisations.

“HMG Paints is a fantastic example of what we hoped the fund would achieve. There is something particularly special about seeing someone who developed through an apprenticeship with us now helping another employee access an opportunity to learn, progress and build their career.

“By working together with local employers, we can help develop and retain vital skills here in Salford and make sure people and businesses have the confidence and capability to keep moving forward.”

For Melissa, helping another employee benefit from an apprenticeship brings her own experience with the University full circle.

She added:

“It feels great to now be able to promote and facilitate apprenticeships within the business, particularly because I know first-hand how important they can be in shaping careers and building confidence.

“My own apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to learn, develop and discover the area I wanted to build my career in, so being able to help create those same opportunities for others is something I’m really passionate about.”

This year also marks 10 years since the University began delivering apprenticeships, with the milestone celebrating a decade of supporting learners and employers through work-based education and skills development.

The apprenticeships pledge is part of the University’s wider commitment to supporting technical education, local skills and employment opportunities across Salford and Greater Manchester.