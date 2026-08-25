The Real Learnings from Results Day

Level 1 and 2 results day (not just GCSE as will become clear below) provides an annual reminder of the failings of our educational system. Of course there are great results to celebrate, reflecting fantastic effort by young people and their teachers that should not be forgotten.

However, there are also layers of young talent left unfulfilled, and the figures pointing to attainment gaps change little from year to year. We see very similar outcomes and inequalities across gender, regions, nations and more in a system stacked against disadvantaged pupils.

The Private-State Divide, and the Regional Gap

Detailed breakdowns on achievement by socio-economic disadvantage will come later in the year, but looking at school types gives an early reminder of educational inequalities. In 2026, 47.1% of pupils in private schools achieved top grades (7/A and above) compared to 20.1% in state comprehensives. And even if the gap is less than last year, it has overall only narrowed by less than one percentage point since 2019.

Each year we also see enduring regional disparities and London has pulled further ahead, yet again, from both the second placed South East region and the bottom ranked North East. Young people in different parts of the country are not more or less intelligent or skilled. This is about opportunity and systemic support.

There are also complexities within regions. Sutton Trust research (The Opportunity Index)has shown that even in the relatively successful and affluent South East there are stark differences in opportunity. Sevenoaks, Weald of Kent and Hastings and Rye are among the lowest ranking constituencies in the country for youth opportunity while Rochester and Strood is among the highest, and the whole of London leads the pack.

Furthermore, as explored in the Sutton Trust’s Crossing Paths, educational and job opportunities look very different for young people of different genders, ethnicities and in different regions of the country.

The Resit System Fails the Pupils Who Need It Most

Systemic failings are also highlighted by English and Maths GCSE resits. Despite increased attention on this in recent years, the pass rate for resits this year actually dropped. We know that disadvantaged pupils are around 30% less likely to pass their GCSE English and Maths, so are disproportionately among those being failed by the resit system.

This is inevitable when that system combines compulsory retakes with comparable-outcomes-based assessment. It’s those who have often had a difficult relationship with school and face low morale or challenging circumstances outside school who find themselves facing resits. Yet their disadvantage does not disappear at 17. It’s impossible in the current system for all pupils to pass, so those facing the greatest challenges will always find it harder to pass their resits even second time around.

The government response to this year’s Curriculum and Assessment Review (CAR) acknowledged this challenge, recommending increased support for disadvantaged pupils and a stepping stone qualification, all of which is very welcome.

However, this still fails to address the systemic inequality itself. We can be grateful the new education secretary, Lucy Powell, is promising to revisit this building on the CAR, but we have to see what the outcome of that review will bring.

Parity of Esteem Needs More Than a Promise

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also promised to afford greater value to vocational qualifications with new vocational pathways at 14. Following in the footsteps of many before him he is promising parity of esteem with academic qualifications. If he and Lucy Powell can pull this off it will be a very welcome achievement.

However, media coverage of results day underscores the current and longstanding lack of parity. The headlines are about GCSEs – the symbolic marker of academic qualifications. But 445,000 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) results were also awarded. Despite what recent headlines about government policy might suggest, there are already hundreds of schools across the country offering vocational and technical training from age 14. Perhaps parity of esteem needs to start by ditching the deficit model (what we don’t have) and start recognising the value – as well as the shortcomings – of what we do have.

Vocational and technical training certainly needs streamlining. The current array of complicated qualifications is bewildering for pupils, parents, employers and teachers alike. But we should be equally lauding all those young people who were yesterday celebrating their VTQ results as much as their GCSEs.

Similarly, school performance measures are heavily skewed towards academic subjects. If parity of esteem is the aim, careful thought is needed about how such qualifications will be captured in our accountability system, and how to address previous pitfalls of qualification equivalence.

A Chance to Do Better Next Year

So, as we reflect on yet another predictable Level 1 and 2 results day and remind ourselves of the attainment gaps that characterise our education system, we should remember it doesn’t have to be like this. Organisations like the Sutton Trust have been pointing out these systemic injustices for decades, and offering solutions to tackle them.

Let’s hope that with the new government’s enthusiasm for change in this area, next year we will be celebrating both exam results and a vision for a new direction to truly address the inequalities of opportunity for young people throughout the country.

By Dr Kevin Latham, Research and Policy Manager at the Sutton Trust