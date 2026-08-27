Borders College celebrates major campus redevelopment

@borders-college is celebrating the completion of a significant campus redevelopment project designed to enhance the student experience, create improved working environments for staff, and provide a more welcoming campus for visitors.

The redevelopment follows months of engagement with students and staff, whose feedback helped shape the design and functionality of the new spaces. Through a series of consultation and engagement meetings, the College worked closely with campus users to ensure the improvements met the needs of the entire College community.

A warm welcome for visitors

One of the most noticeable changes is the transformation of the College reception area. The previous reception space did not meet accessibility requirements and was not felt to provide the welcoming environment that visitors or staff deserved.

The redesigned reception now features a contemporary oak reception desk, a more open layout and a bright, modern appearance. The larger, more accessible space creates a positive first impression for visitors while providing a better working environment for staff and supporting improvements to front-line services.

Refreshing the campus exterior

The redevelopment has also extended beyond the building itself, with the exterior of the campus receiving a complete refresh.

Rendering works, a full repaint of the campus and the installation of new signage have given the College a clean, modern appearance. New security bollards have also been installed, enhancing safety and security while complementing the updated look of the campus.

The improvements create a fresh and welcoming environment for students, staff and visitors arriving on campus.

Enhanced student support facilities

The Student Advice Centre has been expanded and reconfigured to improve both the working environment for staff and the experience for students accessing support services.

The renovated area now benefits from additional space, improved lighting and a bright, modern feel. As part of the redevelopment, the Learning Support team has been provided with additional accommodation within the area previously occupied by IT services, including dedicated breakout rooms for meetings and confidential discussions.

The enhanced facilities will support the continued delivery of high-quality advice, guidance and learning support services for students.

Introducing ‘The Study’

A key feature of the redevelopment is the complete transformation of the former Library into The Study, a modern learning environment designed to support a variety of study and working styles.

The Study provides a state-of-the-art space for both students and staff, featuring breakout areas, individual study areas, collaborative workspaces and modern booths. The flexible design allows users to work independently or as part of a group, creating a quiet and productive environment that caters to everyone’s needs. The Study has already supported the induction of this year’s cohort of students, with staff and students commenting on the relaxed and comfortable environment.

The College’s Information Systems and Learning Technology (ISLT) team has also relocated to The Study, with the IT Helpdesk positioned at the front of the area to provide easily accessible support.

Borders College Principal Pete Smith said:

“This redevelopment represents a significant investment in our campus and our commitment to providing the very best environment for learning, teaching and support. Throughout the project, we worked closely with students and staff, whose feedback helped shape these new spaces.

“These improvements have created a campus that better supports our students, staff and visitors, and one that reflects the high-quality education and support we provide at Borders College.”

The redevelopment project reflects Borders College’s ongoing commitment to investing in its facilities and ensuring that students, staff and visitors benefit from high-quality, modern spaces.

By placing engagement at the heart of the project, the College has created environments that directly respond to the needs of those who use them every day. The result is a refreshed campus that enhances learning, supports wellbeing and creates a welcoming experience for everyone who visits Borders College.

The completed redevelopment marks another important milestone in the College’s commitment to providing outstanding facilities that support learning, collaboration and success.