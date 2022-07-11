TRITON TO DELIVER EXTENSION FOR NOTRE DAME COLLEGE LEEDS

Triton Construction has secured a £4.5 million contract to deliver a new extension building and gateway to Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College in Leeds.

The design and build contract includes the demolition of an existing building, formerly part of the university chaplaincy, to make way for a new 21,500 sq ft, four storey building. Triton is delivering a full turnkey solution to include full internal fit out and external access works.

Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College is one of the highest performing sixth form colleges in West Yorkshire. Located in Leeds City Centre and close to the University of Leeds, Notre Dame is an ‘outstanding’ rated college offering a wide range of A-Levels, BTEC and T Level qualifications for school leavers.

Last year the college announced a successful bid for post-16 capacity funding to enable the delivery of a new 14-classroom building, providing much needed state of the art, learning and study spaces.

Principal Justine Barlow said:

“We are consistently oversubscribed with applicants, and we are thankful for the timely funding and the commitment from the Department of Education to grow and develop our Sixth Form provision in Leeds. We are pleased to be working with Triton Construction as part of the team to deliver this new building that will enable Notre Dame to provide enhanced facilities and opportunities, as well as accommodation our new T Level courses, for our young people across the city.”

Triton is currently progressing demolition works and site preparation to enable construction of the new building during the Summer term break. It will build down to create a deep basement level that will become a new entrance reception and study area access from St Mark’s Avenue. An additional three storeys will provide 14 new digital classrooms with supporting facilities.

The structure will be of steel frame structure with an internal walling system and red brick exterior, in keeping with the local structural landscape. Triton is working within strict planning conditions for the external façade, tree preservation and sustainable transport facilities. Sustainable features include decorative solar shading along the main glazed elevation to reduce solar heat gain and the project is being delivered to meet BREEAM standards.

Paul Clarkson, Managing Director at Triton Construction, said,

“We are delighted to secure this contract as an addition to our extensive portfolio of work in the education sector. The project is complex due to the very tight site conditions with a one-way road access, local landscape conservation, as well as the live environment conditions. Sub structure works are required to protect the adjacent Chapel and we have also discovered a 22 metre deep well underneath the existing building foundations which needed to be filled and closed.”

Triton Construction has extensive experience in all areas of the education sector with recent projects including a £6 million contract to provide a significant refurbishment and new-build teaching facilities at Astrea Academy Woodfield in Doncaster, a new £3.5 million teaching block for Chorlton Park Primary School in Manchester, a £2 million extension block for Penistone Grammar School in Barnsley, and a £2 million extension for Bolton Muslim Girls School.

Triton’s portfolio also includes a new library and further refurbishments for Leeds College of Music, a £2.3 million High Needs Vocational Centre for Shipley College, a £3.5 million science block and state of the art learning link for Bradford Grammar School and a £4 million transformation of a derelict building to house Norfolk Park Special School in Sheffield.

Triton Construction is a £65 million turnover company providing design and build, civils, fit out and refurbishment services. Established for more than 16 years it employed over 80 people across offices in Yorkshire and the North-West.

