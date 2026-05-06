Impact Futures Group named Best Training Provider at Apprenticeship Guide Awards 2026

The national training group has been recognised for the quality, impact and consistency of its apprenticeship provision across critical skills sectors

Impact Futures Group has been named Best Training Provider 2026 at the Apprenticeship Guide Awards, recognising its outstanding apprenticeship delivery and impact across some of the UK’s most vital sectors.

The award celebrates the best training provider for apprenticeships and recognises organisations that demonstrate quality, consistency, employer impact and strong learner outcomes.

Impact Futures Group was selected as the winner after its work across healthcare, pharmacy, childcare and education, as well as its commitment to supporting employers in sectors facing acute skills, recruitment and retention challenges.

Over the past year, Impact Futures Group has enrolled around 6,500 apprentices and worked with 3,600 employer partners, delivering flexible apprenticeship programmes from Level 2 through to Degree Level.

The group, which includes specialist training brands such as tend®, The Childcare Company, Captiva Learning, First Response First Aid, Caring for Care and The Health & Safety Group, provides workplace training and apprenticeship programmes designed to help people build skills, progress their careers and support stronger organisations.

Over the past 12 months, the group has achieved a series of milestones, including improved qualification achievement rates, high learner and employer satisfaction, an Ofsted Grade 2 Good rating for Tend, the launch of new apprenticeship pathways, enhanced blended learning models, and added-value training, including paediatric first aid, safeguarding and care certificate accreditation.

Impact Futures Group also demonstrated how it tailors programmes to meet the needs of both learners and employers, through dedicated account management, contextualised apprenticeship pathways, one-to-one coaching, wellbeing support and flexible digital learning.

Reflecting on the achievement, Gareth Reichers, Director of Growth and Partnerships at Impact Futures Group, said:

“We are incredibly honoured to have been named Best Training Provider at the Apprenticeship Guide Awards 2026.”

“This recognition means a great deal to us as it reflects the hard work, care and commitment of our teams across Impact Futures Group. Every day, they work closely with learners and employers to deliver training that is practical, meaningful, and genuinely supports people to progress.”

“We take huge pride in the quality of the training we provide, and in the role we play in helping organisations build the skills they need for the future. To have that recognised through this award is a real honour, and we are extremely proud of everyone who has contributed to this achievement.”

The group delivers apprenticeship programmes through specialist brands including tend®, The Childcare Company and Captiva Learning, supporting learners and employers across health and social care, childcare, education, leadership and professional development.

Its wider training offer is strengthened by brands including First Response First Aid and Caring for Care, which provide mandatory, first aid and clinical training to organisations across the UK. The group’s mission, ‘Giving Britain the Skills to Care’, reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, inclusive and career-focused training that supports learners, employers and the communities they serve.