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Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy Development team crowned WRU Development Cup champions

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) May 6, 2026
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Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy Development team crowned WRU Development Cup champions

Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy Development team has been crowned WRU Development cup champions.

The Academy travelled to Rodney Parade in Newport for the league final against Coleg Gwent. The team was predominantly made up of first year learners, but there were also some second year learners getting once last outing in their CAVC jersey before finishing with the Academy.

After a cagey first half with both sides making plenty of errors and struggling to get into the opposition’s 22 zone the score stood at 0-0. But things picked up in the second half with CAVC asserting themselves and scoring three tries.

Coleg Gwent fought back and scored with a minute to go, but good defensive work ensured the final result was 20-13 to CAVC.

CAVC Rugby Academy Development team Captain on the evening Milo Fowler said:

“It was great reward for all the boys efforts throughout the season and the hard work they have put in for each other.”

Cardiff and Vale College Head of Rugby Llyr Davies said:

“It was a great way to finish the season after the disappointments and hardships of the pre-Christmas college block, though the commitment and hardworking of every player could not be questioned. The development of our first year players has been tremendous and the second year lads proved their mentorship and leadership qualities throughout the post-Christmas block. Student development plan updates and exit plans for the second years will take place in the coming days before the Academy takes a break until July preseason.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations to the Rugby Academy Development team for winning the cup! Finishing the season as champions is a major achievement and we’re all so proud of them – well done to the players and the CAVC colleagues who worked so hard supporting them to reach this level.”

The CAVC Rugby Academy is made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. The Academy provides a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.

Many players have also progressed to play for their region and achieved national caps, with former players representing Wales U20s and Men’s Senior team.

Published in: Education News | FE News
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Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC)

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