Two ways for the edtech community to share their stories

Founded in 2008, the e-Assessment Association’s mission is to promote better assessment of knowledge, skills and capabilities of people through the use of technology. To further this aim, the e-Assessment Association delivers an annual Awards Programme and Conference, two ways that organisations who use technology to improve learning and assessment can share their successes and spread the word about their achievements.

The International e-Assessment Awards

The 2023 Awards are Open for Entries. The entry deadline is 24th February.

The 2023 International e-Assessment Awards allow individuals and teams, practitioners and suppliers to showcase how they have used technology to improve the assessment process. This awards programme holds a unique position, as it encompasses all sectors of education: from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

This is the seventh year for these prestigious international awards which attract entries from around the world. The 2023 categories are:

Best Practitioner of the Year Award (team award and individual award) acknowledges an individual or team who deserve to be recognised for outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year.

Lifetime Contribution Award is presented to an individual who has contributed a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career.

Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project recognises an assessment project or solution which brings clearly identifiable benefits to workplace or talent assessment in a specific field or fields.

Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment recognises an individual, team or organisation that has undertaken a project that has been highly innovative in terms of new technology, or how technology was used in a new and different way for the project.

Best Transformational Project recognises a project where technology has positively and genuinely transformed assessment practices.

Best Research recognises best practice in research as well as the impact on the stakeholder community.

Best International Implementation recognises an innovative and effective programme in one or more countries outside of your main country of operation.

Best Formative Assessment Project recognises an assessment project or solution which brings clearly identifiable benefits to formative assessment in a specific field or fields.

Best Summative Assessment Project recognises an assessment project or solution which brings clearly identifiable benefits to summative assessment in a specific field or fields.

Entries for the Awards close on Friday 24th February at midnight (GMT) and the finalists will be announced on 27th March. The finalists are selected by a judging panel of 28 judges who are nominated by fellow industry professionals for their depth of experience and knowledge.

Professor Bob Harrison, chair of the Judges says:

“It is an enormous privilege to be a part of these awards and to gain a glimpse of the future world of online assessment. I look forward to judging these awards as every year the entries astonish me with their innovation and continued development. These awards demonstrate the capacity and capability within the world of e-assessment to use technology to improve the assessment process and make it more accessible, reliable, valid, relevant, and cost effective.”

Award winners will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on 6th June as part of the International e-Assessment Conference & Awards.

The International e-Assessment Conference & Awards

The Call for Presentations for the 2023 International e-Assessment Conference is open until 5th March.

The International e-Assessment Conference & Awards is the world’s foremost digital assessment event. Taking place on 6th and 7th June 2023, the conference brings together industry experts and thought leaders with inspiring case studies, thought provoking panels and debates and the opportunity to meet the people behind the most innovative and ground-breaking international assessment projects. Delegates will be able to learn from and network with colleagues from across the industry, from Workplace Assessment and Professional Awarding Organisations to Schools, Colleges and Higher Education and the best assessment and proctoring technology suppliers in the market.

We are inviting submissions for the main presentation room or hands-on workshops in the interactive suite. Topics for the 2023 conference will include:

Securing the Future of Digital Assessment: Best Practices and Emerging Trends

Digging into Digital Assessment: Exploring Research and Findings

Fairness in Assessment: Strategies and Best Practices

Unlocking Inclusive Assessment: A Hands-On Technology Experience

Digital Assessment 101: Interactive First Steps to Mastery

Zero to AI Hero: AI Applications Ready to Try

Revolutionising the Assessment Experience: Exploring Transformative and Innovative Approaches

