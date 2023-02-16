UK coding school helping to improve computer programming education

Teachers from across Europe have been finding out how to improve computer programming education from the UK’s leading coding school.

School of Coding, based in Wolverhampton, wants to increase the number of young people learning coding, which it sees as an essential skill that will soon be as important as English and Maths.

Through its Python and Java for Teachers project, the school aims to support primary and secondary school teachers from Europe in acquiring and developing skills in working with current issues of Advanced Coding Languages and Computer Science.

Teachers who have taken part in the project were recently presented with certificates at an event held at School of Coding’s headquarters.

Manny Athwal, founder of School of Coding, said:

“Policymakers and employers are putting more and more demands on teachers and schools, and are challenging them to adapt to the digital age and help their learners build transferable skills in order to respond to labour market demand.

“Through extensive research we have produced materials to ensure teachers across the UK and Europe are better equipped to be able to teach Python and Java in schools.

“Through this project there has been a focus on upskilling teachers in fun and game-inspired, non-formal educational methods in both programming languages.

“We want to help increase the offering of computer science in schools and ultimately increase the number of computer scientists across Europe so that future demand for coders can be met.”

The project is funded by the Erasmus+ Programme and is one of five School of Coding is currently involved with in Europe.

School of Coding teaches computer science, coding and digital skills to children and adults across the UK and Europe, online and at its education centres.

Working in partnership with three major universities and over 150 primary and secondary schools in the UK, it also delivers after school clubs and coding workshops.

Its mission is to engage, inspire and create tech leaders of tomorrow from a young age.

Published in