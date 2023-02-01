UK LEARNING ACADEMY LAUNCHES TO SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS IN THE AWARDING & ASSESSMENT COMMUNITY

The Federation of Awarding Bodies is delighted to launch the new Awarding & Assessment Academy, redesigned as the UK’s only dedicated professional association for individuals working in awarding and assessment, including those working in FE, skills and apprenticeships delivery.

There are approximately 20,000 professionals, freelancers and consultants who will benefit from the support, including expert designed CPD courses linked to an industry approved competency-based career framework. From now on, those joining the Academy will be able to reach even higher standards of excellence, impact and performance.

Our aim is to give everyone the chance of a AAA* experience in their varied careers. Crucially, the careers map will help the sector promote the industry, the professional roles within it, ensuring we attract the widest possible pool of talent, so we meet our long-term goals around diversity and inclusion.

Karen Daws, Executive Director of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) and Director of the Academy (AAA) said:

“I’m delighted to launch the redesigned Awarding and Assessment Academy with its more dedicated services and online learning platform at aaa.awarding.org.uk. This is a landmark moment for the industry, where individuals working in the sector are now able to join their professional association through a rigorous application process; to receive recognition of their professional competence and show commitment to their ongoing professional career development.

“The Academy will also help support those in the wider FE and skills sector with our plans later in the year to introduce the first skills policy courses; and a bespoke skills leaders’ programme for the highest performing professionals. We’ve got some brilliant trainers and tutors involved in the Academy already and we’re looking forward to on-boarding more in the future.”

“FAB, meanwhile, will continue to be a strong representative body and collective voice of the industry”.

By joining the Academy (free for 6 months to FAB member bodies), individual professionals will be able to access:

An industry approved Professional Career Framework (PCF), helping professionals to identify and understand what capabilities are required at various stages in their awarding and assessment career; to assess their current skills; and to plan their on-going career goals.

For new entrants or those not yet a part of the industry, the Professional Career Framework will help them to understand what skills, knowledge and behaviours AO/EPAOs are looking for when recruiting. The framework includes the industry’s commitment to securing greater equity, diversity and inclusion in the workforce in future.

Download digital badges to confirm their status as a member fully signed-up to the Awarding and Assessment Academy i.e. Affiliate, Associate Fellow, Associate Fellow (Advanced) or Fellow.

Enjoy exclusive use of the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), through which they can access a wide range of high-quality learning and other professional career development opportunities, at a discounted rate.

Exclusive and free content to further support their professional development journey, only available on the VLE.

Further information on the Awarding and Assessment Academy can be found at aaa.awarding.org.uk. If you’re interested in being a trainer or a tutor for the Academy, please contact Sioux Timmins [email protected].

