UK universities to ‘twin’ with Ukrainian universities

@UniversitiesUK – UK universities* are being matched with Ukrainian institutions** as part of a twinning initiative to offer support to academics, students and university leaders during the conflict. The scheme is being coordinated by Cormack Consultancy Group with the support of Universities UK.

Conversations between universities have started this week with the aim of securing long-term collaboration across areas including curriculum content, online resources, research collaboration and the movement of students and staff.

The project is at an early stage and around 30 universities from across the UK have expressed their interest in the twinning initiative so far.

As well as long-term collaboration, some universities have already started discussing short-term support initiatives, including:

Enabling Ukrainian academics to be based at UK universities to allow them to continue to teach Ukrainian students through online courses; access to IT infrastructure and accommodation.

Ensuing Ukrainian academics have access to libraries and other online academic resources which UK university staff can access (providing staff with a UK university ac.uk email address, for example).

Giving Ukrainian students who can speak English the opportunity to take online UK university modules with credits which their Ukrainian universities will recognise.

Helping to protect Ukrainian resources including rare book collections.

Hosting summer schools at UK campuses to help students catch up with learning.

Linking UK and Ukrainian student unions to raise funds for new equipment that is needed to support learning.

Extending municipal relationships – this has even extended to discussing twinning football clubs.

Sharing expertise regarding psychological support for students.

Professor Dame Janet Beer, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool and Chair of UUK’s International Policy Network, said: “UK universities have unequivocally condemned the war on Ukraine and we are committed to supporting Ukrainian staff and students currently in the UK as well as those who arrive here fleeing the conflict.

“Our universities have a wealth of resources, knowledge and expertise, and we want to find practical ways to support Ukrainian universities now and in the future. That starts with understanding their current needs, and this twinning initiative is an excellent way for UK universities to support Ukrainian universities directly, in partnership alongside our higher education counterparts around the world.”

Charles Cormack, Founder and Chairman of Cormack Consultancy Group, said: “This project is designed to support Ukrainian universities to continue to function during this difficult time. By supporting them in their mission we are also minimising the risk of brain drain, with academics and students disappearing into the HE systems of other countries.

It also allows UK universities to focus their support on a particular partner, which allows them to see they are making a real difference to the lives of academics and students and helping to sustain their partner.”

UK universities which have expressed interest in the twinning initiative:

University of Hull

University of Roehampton

University of Birmingham

Edge Hill University

Canterbury Christ Church University

Aberystwyth University

St. Mary’s University, Twickenham

University of London

Newcastle University

University of Edinburgh

University of Bristol

Queen’s University Belfast

University of Wolverhampton

University of Nottingham

University of Essex

Sheffield Hallam University, UK

University of Worcester

University of Greenwich

Cardiff Metropolitan University

University of Liverpool

Abertay University

INTO University Partnerships – Private Pathway Provider

Loughborough University

London Metropolitan University

University of Warwick

University of St Andrews

University of Glasgow

University of Hertfordshire

University of East Anglia (UEA)

Wrexham Glyndwr University

**List of Ukrainian higher education institutions:

Sumy National Agrarian University

Dnipropetrovsk State University of Internal Affairs (DSUIA)

Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia State Medical University

Dnipro State Medical University

Kharkiv National Medical University

Private institution of higher education “Kharkiv International Medical University”

Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University

Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University

Bogomolets National Medical University

Zaporizhzhia State Medical University

KNUTD – Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

The Odesa national economic university​

Oles Honchar Dnipro National University

Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University

V. N. KArazin Kharkiv National University

Chernihiv Polytechnic National University

Nizhyn Mykola Gogol State University

Sumy State University

Bohdan Khmelnytsky National University of Cherkasy

National University of Ostroh Academy

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

Simon Kuznets Kharkiv National Univesity of Economics

National University of Water and Environmental Engineering (NUWEE)

Ternopil V. Hnatiuk National Pedagogical University

Open International University for Human development

