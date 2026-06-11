Moulton College hosts CITB’s SkillBuild competition

Students and apprentices from across the UK visited Northamptonshire-based Moulton College last month to compete in one of the construction industry’s most prestigious skills events.

Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), SkillBuild is the UK’s largest and longest-running multi-trade competition, giving construction students and apprentices the opportunity to showcase their skills across a range of specialist trades.

Moulton College hosted 48 students and apprentices as part of the SkillBuild Regional Qualifier, with competitors taking part in Bricklaying, Carpentry, Furniture and Cabinet Making, Joinery, and Stonemasonry challenges. With each of the 17 regional heats now completed, the highest-scoring competitors in each specialist skill will progress to the SkillBuild UK National Final later this year.

Some of Moulton College’s own students are now eagerly waiting to hear if they will compete in the final, including bricklaying student Kaydon McLennan, who won his heat; Matthew Denton and Matthew Pisano, who placed first and second respectively in the Furniture & Cabinet Making event; and stonemasonry student Ben Teale, winner of the York College regional qualifier held in March.

Richard Ball, Head of Faculty – Construction Trades and Heritage Skills at Moulton College, says:

“We are really proud of all of the Moulton College students who competed in this year’s SkillBuild, and would like to congratulate those who will now go on to the finals later this year. A huge thanks also to our staff who have guided and supported our students to success.”

Richard adds of the event:

“We were delighted to work with CITB to host one of this year’s SkillBuild Regional Qualifiers. It is a valuable competition that tests not only technical ability but also time management and problem-solving skills.

“At Moulton College, we work with our students to develop the skills, confidence and experience they need to thrive in their future careers. Taking part in and hosting competitions like CITB’s SkillBuild is an important part of that journey.”

SkillBuild plays a pivotal role in highlighting the breadth of career opportunities available within construction and in celebrating the next generation of industry talent. CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook forecasts that more than 47,000 additional construction workers will be needed across the UK each year by 2029, underlining the scale of opportunity for people considering a career in the sector.

Robert Smith, Product Manager for Careers at CITB, said:

“It is always inspiring to see the talent and passion that SkillBuild brings out in competitors.

“The industry needs a steady and strong flow of talent to deliver critical infrastructure and support the government’s ambition to build millions of new homes. SkillBuild is a brilliant opportunity for construction trainees to demonstrate their skills, develop new ones, and showcase what the construction industry has to offer.”