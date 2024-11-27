United Colleges Group named top London college in prestigious Inclusive UK Employers list

United Colleges Group (UCG) are delighted to announce they have been named as one of National Centre for Diversity’s Top 100 Inclusive UK Employers for 2024.

Celebrating best practice in Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement, the publication of the 2024 Top 100 Most Inclusive UK Employers celebrates the remarkable achievements of organisations who have committed to building inclusive cultures.

UCG (formed of City of Westminster College (CWC), the College of North West London (CNWL) and the Cockpit Theatre), which provide courses and training across five campuses in the capital, are the only central London college to feature in the top 100, placing 53rd, and one of only 17 colleges in total to feature in the latest annual list which recognises organisations that have taken strong steps to embed inclusive practices into the core of their operations.

The Top 100 Index highlights employers across various sectors, including construction, education, charities and public service. The rankings are based on employee feedback from organisations that work towards the NCFD’s Investors in Diversity standard.

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive at the National Centre for Diversity said: “I send my warmest congratulations to United Colleges Group on successfully reaching number 53 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive UK Employers Index 2024.

“The inspiring organisations that make the Top 100, demonstrate excellent levels of employee retention and recruitment and clearly demonstrate how they value and respect the people that work for them.

“What better than to be recognised by peers and those travelling in the same direction towards the common goal of Fairness in the workplace. It is hugely motivational.”

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said: “We are immensely proud to be recognised in the Top 100 Inclusive UK Employers for 2024 list. It means so much to us all to be a part of helping to drive Equality, Diversity and Inclusion forward. Congratulations to every individual who works tirelessly to make UCG a better place to work, where everyone is included and belongs.

“United Colleges Group is, and always will be, committed to providing outstanding world-class education and skills.”

The news comes after UCG was officially recognised with its first Investors in People® (IIP) accreditation earlier this year – a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to employee development and organisational excellence. The college is delighted that its positive track record of working with students, communities, government and employers has again been recognised.