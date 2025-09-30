United Colleges Group’s HR leader shortlisted for Investors in People Award

United Colleges Group (UCG) is delighted to announce that Nadia El Atrash has been shortlisted this year for a prestigious Investors in People® Award in the Outstanding Leadership in HR, Wellbeing & HSE category.

This nomination places Nadia, currently Interim Head of HR, among an exceptional group of professionals and recognises her transformative impact since joining UCG in 2021.

The Investors in People® Awards celebrate the organisations and individuals who are demonstrating extraordinary commitment to improving workplaces and driving success ─ and Nadia is certainly a worthy nominee.

She has been instrumental in reshaping UCG’s HR strategy to put staff development at its core, with her people-first approach fostering an environment where diversity is celebrated and skills are nurtured.

Key initiatives under her leadership include the powerful ‘Grow Your Own’ campaign, designed to provide aspiring staff with interim opportunities and a structured development programme to advance into new roles over a 12-month period.

She has also been a driving force behind inclusive college celebrations and numerous staff wellbeing days. These events have helped create a more connected and supportive community across UCG’s multiple London campuses, which include City of Westminster College, College of North West London and the Cockpit Theatre.

Looking ahead, Nadia is set to roll out the UCG’s new Inclusive Talent Strategy, designed to embed diversity and equity into every stage of the employee lifecycle.

Commenting on the shortlisting, Nadia El Atrash said: “Being shortlisted for this award is both an honour and a humbling experience. It reflects not only my own efforts, but also the support of an amazing HR team and the strong management structure I’m fortunate to be part of and continuously learn from. I feel both excited for what lies ahead and inspired to keep pushing forward for an organisation, and its people, that I’m incredibly proud to be a part of.”

Stephen Davis, CEO & Group Principal at United Colleges Group, said: “It is fantastic national recognition for Nadia and her team for the work that they do which can at times go unnoticed.

“They are more than just an HR team and Nadia is more than just an outstanding HR leader. Together they represent the very best of United Colleges Group and the values we believe in. Nadia, as a leader, is a whole-college galvanising voice. Our Corporation and our Senior team see this every day as she approaches her work with staff and students with exceptional care and support.”

This individual recognition follows United Colleges Group’s own achievement in being awarded the Investors in People® Standard Mark in 2024, underscoring the group’s unwavering commitment to organisational excellence and employee development.

Nadia is a finalist alongside Mary Meyer (Yorwaste Ltd), Natasa Iacovides (Hermes Airports Ltd), and Rejamna P. Jubelag (South Cotabato Integrated Port Services, Inc).

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Old Billingsgate, London on November 12, 2025.