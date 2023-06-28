Unity Schools Partnership appoints IMP Software, as smarter MAT finance experts hit 300 customer milestone

Unity Schools Partnership, a soon-to-be family of 33 secondary, primary, middle and special schools, has become IMP Software’s 300th MAT customer.

The multi-academy trust (MAT), which is located mainly in Suffolk and also on the Essex and Cambridgeshire borders as well as Romford in East London, has purchased IMP Software’s purpose-built tools which provide budgeting, forecasting and reporting software.

Sarah Garner, Deputy CEO and Director of Finance at Unity Schools Partnership, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with IMP Software. This marks the start of a new chapter for Unity SP as we look to work more efficiently at producing budgets, consolidating financial information, and providing more valuable insight for school leaders allowing them to make more informed decisions about their staffing structures and their school development plans. As we continue to grow it is imperative that we work smarter, and can keep up with the pace of the changing financial landscapes in the sector. We believe that IMP are the best partner to help us achieve this. That we are IMP’s 300th customer is a reflection of how well received the company, and its IMP Planner product, are to the sector.”

IMP Software has also recently launched its new Integrated Curriculum Financial Planning (ICFP) product, which means MATs will be able to maximise educational success by ensuring the effective deployment of resources and design the best curriculum they can afford.

Will Jordan, Co-Founder at IMP Software, added:

“Reaching 300 MATs is a wonderful milestone for our company. We know the world of MAT finance is incredibly complicated and our products are built for the unique challenges that trusts face. They are not just collections of schools, but complex and ever-changing organisations with many moving parts. They require features that can’t be improvised by bolting together school solutions. So, we are all about building MAT-first solutions to make MAT finance smarter. By listening to our customers and solving their problems, we believe we can make MAT finance better. It has been a fantastic journey for us so far, and long may that continue.”

IMP Software, which was established in 2019 and is based in Exeter and Peterborough but operates as a virtual team nationwide, works with nearly 3,000 schools through its customer MATs, supported by a team of over 50 specialists.

