University and prison education provider join forces

The Institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novus today, 19 August, and the relationship will create learning opportunities for students and provide prisoners with an exhibition space to display their artistic works.

The partnership will see students from a range of disciplines undertake work placements with Novus, who have been helping men, women and children in prison settings to take new directions for nearly 30 years.

It will also see Novus representatives deliver at least two career talks to students every year, see a prison employability strand included in the University’s criminology degree programme and will facilitate knowledge exchange via joint training sessions and the delivery of workshops.

The University will celebrate prisoners’ creative achievements by hosting an annual exhibition of their artwork. The two organisations will also evaluate the impact of the creative opportunities on prisoners and their families.

Clive Tattum, Dean of the School of Law and Policing at the University, said:

“We are seeking to create meaningful opportunities for learners in custody, University students and the wider community.

“Through this project, we aim to foster creative expression by providing a public gallery space for exhibitions, and support employment pathways for our students.

“We are proud to sign this MOU with Novus, a group that share the University’s ambitions of widening participation and encouraging everyone to regard education as accessible to them.”

In September and October, the Burnley Campus will host the Exhibition of Hope, which will feature paintings, writings, drawings and botany from across 13 prisons.

Peter Cox, Managing Director from Novus, commented:

“This partnership with the University of Central Lancashire is an exciting step forward in showing just how powerful education can be.

“By bringing together the creativity of people in prison with the energy and talent of university students, we are not only opening up new opportunities but also breaking down barriers. Education has the ability to transform lives, and this collaboration will help us create lasting impact for learners in custody, for students preparing for their future careers, and for the wider community.”