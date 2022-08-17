University apprenticeship provision receives positive Ofsted report

Leeds Trinity University received a positive first report from Ofsted after inspectors visited to assess the quality of its higher and degree apprenticeship programmes.

After a two-day visit, the University was judged to be making progress in all areas. The report highlights the effectiveness of the training on offer and the quality of relationships with apprenticeships’ employers. It states that as a result, “apprentices swiftly develop new knowledge, skills and behaviours that enable them to have a positive impact in the workplace.”

Progress is evident in the course leaders’ ability to meet all the requirements of successful apprenticeship provision. For example, the inspectors comment that leaders “work together closely to select, design and teach an effective curriculum that enables apprentices to develop significant new knowledge, skills and behaviours that are pertinent to the workplace.”

The support received by apprentices was also praised. The report states that staff carefully monitor the well-being of their apprentices, checking with apprentices during review meetings that there are no health and well-being issues affecting them personally or professionally.

This was the first formal visit by Ofsted since the University introduced apprenticeships five years ago with a cohort of just 15 apprentices on the Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship programme. Leeds Trinity’s Centre for Apprenticeships, Work-based Learning and Skills now offers eight different qualifications and is home to nearly 800 apprentices undertaking higher and degree apprenticeship programmes and work-based learning provision.

While the schools’ regulator has not traditionally inspected universities, it is now instructed to carry out inspections on providers of apprenticeships.

Claire Newhouse, Dean of External Engagement and Impact who leads the Centre for Apprenticeships Work-based Learning and Skills at Leeds Trinity said: “This report demonstrates the quality of experience that our higher and degree apprentices receive and the progress we are making as a provider. It was particularly pleasing to receive such positive feedback about the support our apprentices receive, which falls in line with our University’s name, not a number ethos. Ultimately, our priority is to provide outstanding outcomes for our students. We are clear that there is still work to do and the report will help us to further develop our reputation as a top provider in the region and beyond.”

Tom Harrison, a recent graduate from Leeds Trinity’s Business-to-Business Sales Professional Degree Apprenticeship said: “It’s no surprise to me that Leeds Trinity received a positive Ofsted report based on my experience there. It is a testament to how much the staff care about the students. They are experts in work-based learning with courses and teaching designed to enable you to put your learning into practice in the real world right away.

“I received excellent support from both the University and my employer, Arena Group, who worked together and regularly met to make sure I had all the time, resources and support I needed to get the most out of the programme whilst also performing at work. My studies at Leeds Trinity have certainly me helped me to progress and develop my career a lot quicker than I could otherwise have expected to.”

Leeds Trinity offers apprenticeship programmes in Business to Business (B2B) Sales, Chartered Management, Digital Marketing, Senior Leadership, Supply Chain Leadership, Children, Young People and Families and Police Constable.

