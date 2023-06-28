University of Birmingham rises seven places in global rankings

The University of Birmingham has improved its position amongst the best performing research-intensive universities in the world – rising seven places in the QS World University Rankings.

Now ranked at 84 in the prestigious global ranking, which is unveiled today (27 Jun), the University has performed particularly well in new QS categories introduced this year

Birmingham is ranked 41 in International Research Network – a measure of the global scope and distribution of the University’s international research partnerships.

Employer reputation has also improved with the University ranking at 81 (up 5 places on last year).

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal at the University of Birmingham, commented:

“Our global research partnerships create solutions to some of the world’s biggest issues and our rise in this year’s QS World University Rankings recognises the Birmingham as one of the world’s leading universities; highlighting the importance and impact of our research, the international experience and outlook of our students, and our global footprint.”

The QS World University Rankings are the most used global rankings and are a measure of a university’s global reputation. The overall rise follows March’s announcement that all five of the University’s faculty areas improved their standing over last year’s performance.

Life Sciences & Medicine rose 31 places to 62 and Arts & Humanities placed at 65 – a rise of 12 places. Sport, Dentistry, English, Theology, Anatomy & Physiology, and Linguistics all improved their standing in the Top 50 – with Sport rising one place to 6th position and Dentistry up two places to 22nd.

Three new subjects – Pharmacy, Materials Science and Politics – moved into the Top 100 – giving the University a total of 22 Top 100 subjects. The biggest subject gains were seen in Pharmacy (up 26 places to 92nd), Chemical Engineering (up 19 places to 66th), Chemistry (up 19 places to 121st), Biology (up 16 places to 126th), and Computer Science (up 14 places to 138th).

Professor Deborah Longworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) said:

“Our success in this year’s QS World University Rankings further underlines the fact that we deliver the highest quality academic experience at the University of Birmingham, stretching and challenging our students with an outstanding research-intensive education.

“The rankings mark Birmingham as a place for leading scientists, professionals and students who want to be involved in world-class research and achieve a degree that will enhance professional opportunities around the world.”

Published in