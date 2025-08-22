University of Chester and Storyhouse officially bolster partnership

The University of Chester and Storyhouse are strengthening their partnership to enhance their combined contribution to the cultural and academic life of the city and region.

The University and Storyhouse, the independent arts centre and creative hub in Chester, have signed a six-year partnership agreement, starting from the beginning of September.

Building on their existing work together, the agreement sets out the framework within which the University and Storyhouse will jointly host, present and sponsor events, and collaborate on research and creative projects.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University, Professor Paul Bissell, and Storyhouse Chief Executive, Annabel Turpin met to sign the agreement this week.

Professor Simmons said:

“Storyhouse is a major asset to Chester and we are delighted to sign this agreement. By making an official commitment to working together on events, research and projects, we aim to reinforce our existing partnership, further enrich the cultural and academic life of Chester and beyond while also adding to the student experience.

“This agreement marks a natural step in our joint work with Storyhouse and with fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, working closely with partners and positively shaping society and the communities we are a part of being priorities for us at the University.

“We look forward to the years ahead, working in collaboration.”

Annabel Turpin, Chief Executive of Storyhouse, said:

“Since I joined Storyhouse, we’ve been actively building stronger partnerships – and our work with the University of Chester shows what’s possible when we do.

“This agreement is an exciting step forward, opening up more opportunities for students, artists, and communities to connect through shared projects, research, and events. Over the next six years we’ll be working together to bring fresh ideas and energy to Chester’s cultural life, and to make a lasting difference for the city and region.”

Initiatives already linking the University and Storyhouse have included delivering the Chester International Film Festival with Chester Film Society and Storyhouse is one of the host venues for the University-led Festival of Ideas.

The University of Chester is one of the oldest higher education institutions in the UK and offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and apprenticeship degrees, plus foundation studies, including courses from its School for the Creative Industries in music, media, performance, art, design and much more.

Storyhouse incorporates a library, theatres, an independent cinema, a restaurant, and community and creative social space.