University of Greenwich launches university-wide transformation for a Greener future

On February 1st, the University of Greenwich will launch a year of action to support its commitment to a more sustainable future.

Already ranked First Class in People and Planet University League Table 2023, and proud recipient of Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for research conducted at the Natural Resources Institute, the university has transformed its on-campus operations and reduced its carbon footprint, as well as adding sustainability into its curriculum so that graduates can enter a growing workforce in the Green sector.

The university has cut carbon emissions by 62% since 2009 and has recently invested in zero-carbon heat pumps at its Avery Hill campus to cut gas consumption by two-thirds. Students and staff travelling between campuses are using a new fleet of zero and low carbon buses and the university stopped its use of disposable cups in 2023.

Students across Greenwich, Avery Hill and Medway benefit from a rewards app for learning about how they can help the planet, regular clothing and furniture swap events and green champions programme offering training and volunteering opportunities.

The university will also be showcasing over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes which now include a sustainability focus. Programmes ranging from Business Management to Chemistry and from Law to Quantity Surveying will be featured on the university’s website, which will ‘go green’ on the 1st February in recognition of this commitment.

Working in partnership with specialist sustainability organisations has been key to focusing on the needs of businesses of the future – RSK Group, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions is providing scholarships, mentoring and student projects to Greenwich students.

Planet Mark, specialists in sustainability certification, Alcatel Submarine Networks and We are Brand New are also supporting staff and students to play their part in making the world more sustainable.

Professor Jane Harrington, Vice-Chancellor and CEO, said:

“We have made a strategic commitment to be more sustainable, which builds on the strong foundation that we have established in recent years. We have a university-wide approach which embeds sustainability and taking real action for a greener future into all aspects of what we do. This green-first agenda will really help us on our journey to net zero.

“We can all make changes to improve things for our planet and this focus over the next 12 months and beyond is our way of supporting a greener planet for all of us.”

