University of Hertfordshire and Skilled Education announce 10-year online partnership

Students from over 30 countries begin studying this week on a progressive set of postgraduate online Master’s courses from the University of Hertfordshire in a new partnership with Skilled Education, global experts in online higher education.

From Computing to Creative Arts, Sustainability to Psychology and Business to Health, the UH Online degrees have been developed to be industry-focused and relevant to today’s world; providing the skills and knowledge that are most valued by employers.

The courses have been collaboratively designed with the University of Hertfordshire and marketed and supported by Skilled Education – specialists in developing, marketing and supporting online degrees. They combine Herts’ excellence in teaching and providing career-focused education, with Skilled Education’s expertise in digital learning via Herts’ interactive and engaging online platform.

Herts has established a leading reputation in postgraduate study, coming 2nd in the UK in the recent Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey.

Replacing the University’s previous online learning portfolio, UH Online offers 25 postgraduate degrees to help people across the world to upskill and meet the demands of a rapidly changing workplace. Created with lifelong learning in mind, the flexible and accessible courses are suitable for people kick-starting their career, or those looking to take a step up or a change of direction in their professional journey.

Students are able to start during one of six entry points each year, have a variety of flexible payment options, and there are discounts available for companies wanting to fund degrees for their employees.

Entry criteria includes work experience – as well as academic attainment – meaning that someone without an undergraduate qualification, but with relevant, valuable career experience, is eligible to apply for the courses. End-of-course dissertations, where relevant, have then been designed to incorporate industry projects. Assessments throughout the programmes draw on real life examples and scenarios.

Professor Quintin McKellar, Vice Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, said:

“Higher education is one of the UK’s most valuable exports and remains in demand. Here at Herts we have always been proud of our global outlook and our commitment to making higher education available to everyone, because we know it can transform someone’s life and career.

“Our new online learning offer with Skilled Education ties these strands together. Students anywhere in the world – who may not be able to travel to pursue their academic goals – can gain one of our postgraduate qualifications in a way that is engaging and enjoyable, aligned with the modern-day workplace, and fits around their other life commitments.

“We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Skilled Education that we hope will help thousands of individuals achieve their career ambitions throughout the next decade.”

Reflecting the University’s commitment to opening doors to higher education for everyone, accessibility and flexibility are embedded into the programme from application onwards. Students can learn at their own pace, fitting their studies around work or caring responsibilities. Every Master’s course also includes additional support on how to embark on an academic qualification and has the option of an industry project as well as a dissertation – allowing students with a variety of academic experience to pursue the approach that works for them.

Rajay Naik, CEO of Skilled Education, said:

“The pandemic accelerated the demand for online degrees, and the demand for flexible learning from people of all ages looking to upskill and reskill for new careers and opportunities is growing rapidly.

“This exciting online portfolio reimagines the excellent learning experience that Herts is known for in a highly-accessible, high-quality online mode. It creates opportunities for students that are unable to take time out of their busy career, are unable to afford the costs of study in the UK or need to remain near their family.

“We’re very proud to welcome such a dynamic and diverse first cohort of students onto these degrees this week. We look forward to working with our colleagues at Herts to deliver a fantastic academic and student experience, and expanding our partnership over the years ahead.”

Applications are now open to study with UH Online; visit the UH Online website for more information and to apply today.

