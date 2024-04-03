University of Manchester upgrades its VLE

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure), the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas, announced today that The University of Manchester has selected Canvas as a replacement for its legacy virtual learning environment (VLE) to align with the strategic goals and direction that the institution is taking, aiming to make courses more accessible and flexible and to support lifelong learning.

Professor Danielle George, Associate Vice President Blended and Flexible Learning, The University of Manchester said:

“This platform is aimed at improving flexibility, functionality, and capabilities for teaching and learning for all of our learners, including continuing professional development (CPD),”

“Canvas is praised for its intuitive interface, strong support, flexibility, integration capabilities, and the ability to share content, all of which are in line with the strategic direction of the University. Adopting Canvas by Instructure as our VLE will strengthen our commitment to lifelong learning.”

The decision to switch providers came following a thorough evaluation and a series of usability tests of all available solutions. The overarching feedback from faculty and students was that their VLE could be doing more to enhance efficiency, effectiveness and their pedagogical approach to online content creation. The University will go live with courses on Canvas for the academic year 2025/26.

The University of Manchester has invested in the full suite of Instructure products for higher education, which includes: Canvas LMS, Canvas Catalog, Canvas Studio, Canvas Credentials and Impact by Instructure a tool that supports change, drives adoption and helps institutions evaluate the impact of its edtech solutions based on data and analytics. Additionally, The University of Manchester will manage the migration of its modules with Instructure’s partner, K16 Solutions, and their automated migration functionality. Using the Canvas Archiving solution, they can also move the data from their former VLE into Canvas and retain years of historical data for accreditation purposes.

Daniel Hill, Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Instructure said:

“As education keeps evolving and is constantly challenged by emerging technologies, we are proud to partner with The University of Manchester to support their efforts and aim to foster a flexible and modern lifelong learning experience not only in the United Kingdom but for thousands of international students around the world,”