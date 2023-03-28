University of Winchester film students make waves at festival

Three young film makers from the University of Winchester were all smiles after their comedy won the audience award at The Making Waves Future BAFTA Winners Short Film Competition.

Second year Film Production students Benjamin Phillips, Benjamin Dunks and Ollie Trowern produced the short entitled Where Did We Park?

The four-minute film follows the trials and tribulations of two young men who get lost in the woods when they forget where they parked their car.

Judges described the Winchester trio’s entry as “…the most innovative out of all the films and a very funny concept well executed.”

Making Waves is Portsmouth’s annual film festival and short film competition celebrating innovative and bold film making.

The films were screened before an audience of more than 100 at No6 CINEMA, in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard.

Where Did We Park?, the only comedy in the category, beat student submissions from Solent University and the University of Portsmouth.

Festival director Roy Hanney said:

“The short film competition has been running for over 11 years now but this year we wanted to do something different. We wanted to engage with future talent and provide a stepping-stone to bigger film festivals and a successful career.”

The delighted Winchester students said:

“It was great to be a part of something where we were able to exhibit work which we are very proud of and excited about. It’s an incredible experience being recognised for the hard work we put into Where Did We Park? and it’s an exciting start to our careers as filmmakers!”

Project 2, directed by the University of Winchester’s Jack Robinson, was also shortlisted in the short film category.

Rob Ferrin, Programme Leader on the University’s Film production course, commented:

“All students and staff from the Film Production course were incredibly excited to be part of the Making Waves Film Festival this year.

“To have two of our second year films be shortlisted was a fantastic achievement on its own, but to walk away with the Audience Award, is an absolutely amazing result and a true testament to the hard work and creativity of our students and the incredibly support network of staff we have here on Film Production. We couldn’t be prouder and this is only the beginning, watch this space… ”

In addition to a handmade award, crafted by local artist James Waterfield, the young filmmakers took home a £75 Pizza Express gift voucher.

Published in