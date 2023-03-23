Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Up to 50 jobs up for grabs at North Wales college recruitment events

Coleg March 23, 2023

A PIONEERING college continues to grow and create jobs that will have a positive impact on the economy in north east Wales.

Coleg Cambria has organised recruitment events at its sites in Northop, Deeside, and Yale and Bersham Road in Wrexham to meet demand for new staff. 

Cambria has up to 50 vacancies for lecturers, learning assistants, student support roles, restaurant and nursery workers and more.

Director of People, Diane Jolly, hopes the sessions will attract candidates from across the region and beyond. 

“As an organisation Coleg Cambria continues to serve the community and these roles are a reflection of that,” she said.

“There are so many benefits to working here, from the college’s warm, inclusive culture, to the state-of-the-art facilities, professional development, wellbeing programme, recognition scheme, and onsite nursery and gyms with relocation packages available for Welsh speakers coming from outside of the area.”

Diane added: “Importantly, it’s a chance to join one of the leading employers in North Wales at an exciting time given the innovative buildings set to open this year, our focus on becoming the most inclusive college in the country and an environment centred on the health and happiness of staff and learners.”

The open recruitment evenings will be held on the following dates:

Northop Business School – Thursday March 23 from 5pm-7pm.

Deeside, Kelsterton Road site – Tuesday March 28 from 5pm-7pm.

Wrexham, Yale – Wednesday March 29 from 5pm-7pm. 

Bersham Road – Wednesday March 29 from 5pm-7pm. 

“We hope people will come along to find out more and see what jobs are available, because there are always opportunities to grow personally and professionally here at Coleg Cambria.”

Meanwhile, the college was recently lauded by Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn – MS for Delyn – on a recent visit, for embracing Social Partnership, which ensures before any big choices or changes are made, someone representing the interests of staff will have been able to provide information about how that might affect them, and challenge outcomes.

Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “Giving employees a leading voice in strategic decision-making helps managers to make higher quality, more effective decisions.

“By working together in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation we will advance further as a college, in partnership with our community and stakeholders in the private and public sectors.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for more news and information from Coleg Cambria.

For more on the recruitment open evenings, email [email protected] or visit Eventbrite to register.

Published in: Education, Work and leadership
