Uxbridge College Performing Arts students in national exhibition

Students from Praxis and PraxisPro, Uxbridge College’s theatre companies for Performing Arts students, have been selected by University of the Arts London for this year’s Origins Creatives show, running from Friday 22 July.

The free show at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch, London, will screen recordings of performances by Praxis’ Josef K by Robert Farquar, and PraxisPro’s Oedipus 19, as part of a range of exhibits selected nationally.

Oedipus 19 explores the Ancient Greek myth, through the eyes of a modern pandemic, and along with Josef K – a play based on Franz Kafka’s novel The Trial – caught the attention of UAL Awarding Body’s curator from amongst nearly 500 submissions.

Praxis is the performance home of the college’s UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts, with PraxisPro the creative hub for the UAL Level 4 in Performance. PraxisPro’s achievements this year have also included a successful run of the comedy musical Dead Dog in a Suitcase at the professional Beck Theatre in Hayes, Middlesex.

Anna Hosgood, Course Team Leader and Performing Arts Lecturer at Uxbridge College, said: “This is a fantastic achievement to be chosen for the Origins show, and rounds off an incredibly successful year for our UAL Level 3 and Level 4 students. Both plays chosen for Origins were extremely challenging pieces and different to contemporary styles, with the actors onstage nearly the whole time and choreographic movement being used throughout.

“It has been really inspiring to be able to perform in public again post-pandemic, which has sparked new life into both individual achievements, and our output as a creative community. We are thrilled to see so many of our students going on to amazing jobs, or to universities and theatre schools around the country, including Mountview Theatre School and Bristol Theatre School, with one of our students joining the company of National Youth Theatre. We can only expect to see quite a few names in lights going forward.”



Origins Creatives is organised by UAL Awarding Body and provides art lovers, critics and industry professionals from the creative sector the chance to discover original creative talent from across the UK, and celebrates students’ creativity and hard work.



The free exhibition showcases work from some of the UK’s most talented students in FE institutions studying across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production and Performing Arts.



This year, Origins Creatives will be an in-person exhibition at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch. The exhibition will open with an invite-only private view on 21 July at 6pm. It will be open to the public from the 22 – 24 July, alongside an online showcase.



The exhibition will showcase selected work created by students nationally from Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 across all subject areas. You can expect to see a diverse range of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, fashion and more. Within the exhibition, a Soundcloud music playlist and videos of student work will be played.



Ross Anderson, Director, UAL Awarding Body said: “The UAL Awarding Body Origins Creatives show is my favourite moment of the year, and I’m so pleased that we’re able to return to a physical space this summer. Origins provides our awarding body community with the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wonderful work and amazing achievements of all our students, and recognise the remarkable efforts of the tutors and teachers who have supported them. The world needs creativity, now more than ever, and our students are bursting with it!”



Exhibition opening times for the public:

Friday 22 July, 10.30 – 5pm

Saturday 23 July, 10.30am – 5pm

Sunday 24 July, 11am – 3pm



Address:

G4 + G5,

The Truman Brewery,

Ely’s Yard,

Shoreditch,

E1 6QP



If you are interested in attending this event, please book >> https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/origins-creatives-2022-tickets-365680649667





For recordings of both performances see Oedipus-19 – YouTube and The Trial – YouTube

