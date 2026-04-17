Verto Education Partners With César Ritz Colleges to Expand Global Education Access

Verto Education has launched a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway with César Ritz Colleges. Through this partnership, students can begin their college experience abroad with Verto before transferring seamlessly to César Ritz Colleges, a global leader in hospitality business. Together, the institutions are creating new opportunities for students to pursue globally focused higher education pathways.

As part of its continued growth, Verto Education has launched a new Direct Transfer partnership with César Ritz Colleges, ranked among the top hospitality management schools globally and recognized for its strong academic reputation in the QS World University Rankings. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to César Ritz Colleges, furthering Verto’s commitment to making global education accessible and affordable.

With this partnership, both Verto Education and César Ritz Colleges reaffirm their commitment to providing students with unparalleled educational experiences, fostering global perspectives, and ensuring academic success. Students in the program will first participate in Verto’s globally immersive academic experience abroad, earning transferable college credit while developing international perspective. They will then transition to César Ritz Colleges to pursue undergraduate study at one of the world’s premier institutions for hospitality and business education.

“Expanding our Direct Transfer network with César Ritz Colleges creates exciting new opportunities for students interested in globally focused careers,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “This partnership allows students to begin their academic journey abroad with Verto and continue their studies at an institution renowned for preparing the next generation of executive leaders in hospitality business and beyond.”

“While some students know early on that their interests align with careers in hospitality, luxury, entrepreneurship or finance, others discover those passions through experience,” said Jenn Lutz, Regional Manager for North America at César Ritz Colleges Switzerland. “Verto’s model provides students with a supportive pathway to explore their interests through academic coursework and international experience, making them a natural partner for us. Together, we’re excited to offer students a seamless path to pursuing world-renowned Swiss education in hospitality and business.”

Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.