Visit Kirklees College’s Dewsbury Centres this January

Did you know that Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is the only general further education college in Kirklees that is solely focused on vocational training? And did you know that two of its seven campuses are situated in the heart of Dewsbury?

Springfield Sixth Form Centre is located on Bradford Road and is exclusively for 16 – 18-year olds. With courses in Art and Design, Business, Computing, Education and Early Years, Foundation Learning, Health and Social Care and Motor Vehicle, there are courses focused on many sectors for young people to make a start in their career. Springfield Sixth Form Centre is also the only further education college in Dewsbury, making it the best choice for local school leavers who are interested in taking a vocational route.

Students looking to start a Level 3 course, including T Levels, are also able to learn at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre in Dewsbury town centre. Opened in 2021, the centre is the college’s newest edition and is packed full of state-of-the-art facilities, including science labs, a hair and beauty salon, art workshops and a mock nursery.

Pioneer Higher Skills Centre is also Kirklees College’s destination for higher education courses. Amongst the college’s HE courses are a range of Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs). HTQs are a new classification of Level 4/5 qualifications that have been approved by employers from a range of key industries. At Pioneer Higher Skills Centre, applications are open for the Foundation Degree in Computing, which has been assigned as an HTQ and is provided by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). A UCLan Foundation Degree in Business is also available and open for applicants wishing to start in September 2024.

There are also a number of adult courses taught at Dewsbury, including maths and English. Adults in West Yorkshire who do not already have a Level 2 qualification in maths or English can do these qualifications for free at Kirklees College. The college also delivers English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) lessons at its two Dewsbury Centres. This course is the perfect opportunity for people who do not speak English to improve their skills and meet new people in a friendly, supportive setting.

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations at Kirklees College said:

‘Our Dewsbury Centres offer a uniquely vocational curriculum that has something for everyone. Our facilities are top-of-the-range and our Open Days are the perfect opportunity for prospective students, parents and carers to come and see the college, chat to our tutors and staff and learn about what Kirklees College can offer them. We hope to see lots of new students visit us in January’.

Anyone who is interested in any of the many courses on offer at Kirklees College is invited to attend the next Open Day in January. Both Springfield Sixth Form Centre and Pioneer Higher Skills Centre will be open on Saturday 27 January, 10.30am – 12.30pm (last entry 12pm). To register your interest and book a free ticket, please visit here.

Published in