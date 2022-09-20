Visitors impressed by Hawick campus facilities at Doors Open Day￼

@BordersCollege was delighted to throw open the Hawick Campus at the beginning of September for Doors Open Day.

Initially pioneered in Glasgow as part of the European City of Culture celebrations in 1990, Doors Open Day is exactly that – a day when venues across the country open their doors to allow members of the public a sneaky peek at what goes on in places they don’t usually visit. The Doors Open Day Festival is free and celebrates the heritage and built environment in Scotland. With venues as diverse as crematoria, theatres, bridges, bath houses, fire stations and gardens all offering public access there is something for everyone to see.

The Hawick Campus Doors Open Day provided the opportunity for members of the public, businesses, voluntary organisations and families to walk around the eco-house, examine the renewable technology and talk to our robots as well as playing with the VR headset and learning more about green skills and the work of the College. In fact, it was hard to get visitors to leave they were having so much fun!

Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation, Katharine Mathison said “We really didn’t know what to expect from this event but it was so much fun. We had visitors aged 6 all the way up to 80 walk through the door and I think they all really enjoyed seeing what the college has to offer and learning more about renewables, robotics and 3D imaging. Everyone had so many questions and I hope we were able to answer them all and really showcase the huge range of courses and experiences offered by Borders College.”

As one visitor commented:

“This place is amazing. I never realised there was so much here. The staff are so knowledgeable and helpful and I can’t believe how much is on offer right on the doorstep.”

