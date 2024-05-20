Vocational & Foundation Learning Students Raise Hundreds for Charity

A range of stalls, games and raffles filled HSDC’s South Downs Campus as part of a fundraising event organised by Vocational and Foundation Learning (VFL) students.

Several VFL students alongside their lecturers worked together to organise a ‘fun day’ to raise money for Alfie’s Wish, a charity that supports children fighting cancer.

The fun day included games such as hook a duck, soak the staff, a raffle plus so much more and as a result, an incredible £384.60 in total was raised!

The students involved were organising the event as part of their work experience module of the course. Students were therefore extremely hands-on with the preparation of the event which included designing posters, getting prizes, equipment and much more! Many local businesses also kindly donated a range of gifts and vouchers, which were then given as raffle prizes.

Teacher of Vocational & Foundation Learning Lindsey Young said:

“I am incredibly proud of how hard the students worked on the event. They were motivated and committed throughout the whole process. The LSA’s who support the students were amazing. They were so supportive and worked just as hard as the students to make the event happen. I was overwhelmed by the support we received from local businesses with donations for the raffle.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the afternoon, the games were a great hit. I am grateful to everyone who took a turn in them, especially Mike who was a great sport. I know that the charity is very grateful for the money we raised, I was really proud to be able to tell them that it was £384.60. This far exceeded my expectations.

The students had a great day and were really impressed and proud of how much money they were able to raise.”

A huge thank you to everyone involved in making the event a success.