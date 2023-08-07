Waggles and Walks dream comes true for former student

Kelso Resident Rachel Macvicar Finds Success After Completing Animal Care HND.

Rachel Macvicar has achieved remarkable success following the completion of her Higher National Diploma (HND) in Animal Care. Thanks to the invaluable knowledge and confidence gained from the course at Borders College, she has established a thriving dog walking and pet photography business.

Rachel’s venture, “Waggles and Walks,” offers pet owners the opportunity to entrust their furry companions to a professional, knowledgeable, and qualified pet lover. Recently, she expanded her services to include pet photography, capturing precious moments with pets in her care.

The animal care course at Borders College equips students with essential skills in understanding dog behaviour, employing appropriate training methods, interpreting a dog’s body language, and building strong bonds with animals. Additionally, students receive training in identifying diseases and parasites, along with the necessary actions to mitigate any potential issues.

Reflecting on her time at Borders College, Rachel expressed her appreciation for the excellent support she received and commented:

“The college provided me with a nurturing environment with readily available assistance, drop-in classes for additional support, and regular one-to-one meetings to monitor progress.”

Rachel’s journey at the college didn’t end with animal care; she also seized the opportunity to study a leisure class in beekeeping.

Despite initial concerns about start-up costs and viability, Rachel’s business has flourished. She considers it the best decision she ever made and encourages others to pursue their dreams through further education.

If you’re interested in discovering the array of services Waggles and Walks offers, you can visit their Facebook page.

Rachel Macvicar’s inspiring story serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and the pursuit of one’s passion.

