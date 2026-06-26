Wales looks to Coleg Cambria to shape the future of inclusive learning

A GROUNDBREAKING inclusion training programme led by Coleg Cambria is helping shape the future of additional learning needs (ALN) support and inclusive practice across the further education sector in Wales.

The college was selected by ColegauCymru to deliver a national Inclusive Practice in FE Train the Trainer series, bringing together representatives from 13 colleges from across the country.

Held in Wrexham and Cardiff, the sessions showcased Cambria’s sector-leading approach to inclusion training, sharing practical strategies, resources and best practice with professionals ranging from ALN specialists and Professional Learning Leads to an Assistant Principal.

The initiative was led by Miranda Hazell, ALN Specialist Tutor and lead on inclusion practice at Coleg Cambria, alongside colleague Dawn Whittaker.

Miranda said the project reflected the college’s long-standing commitment to creating a supportive, accessible and inclusive culture for both learners and staff.

“We are incredibly proud that Colegau Cymru approached us to help lead this work across Wales,” she said.

“Inclusion is not something we do because legislation tells us to, it is already embedded in the culture and identity of Coleg Cambria. We genuinely care about our learners, our staff and our communities.

“The world can be a difficult place at times and fostering a culture of understanding, respect and accessibility for future generations is crucial.

“This training was about far more than qualifications or policies. It is about giving people life skills, independence, confidence and the ability to support each other – skills that make a real difference to learners every day.”

Cambria’s inclusion team has expanded significantly in recent years as the college continues to respond to evolving reforms and growing awareness around mental health, wellbeing and trauma-informed practice.

As part of that work, the college developed its own tiered inclusion training model and “inclusion practice” framework to ensure staff remain up to date and equipped to support learners effectively across its sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Northop.

The success of that approach led to the partnership with Colegau Cymru, allowing other FE institutions to access the resources and replicate elements of the programme within their own colleges.

Miranda added: “It was fantastic to bring people together from right across Wales to collaborate, share ideas and build meaningful relationships.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive, and we are already planning to continue the collaboration annually so we can keep building on that shared commitment to inclusive learning environments.”

Feedback from delegates praised the programme’s collaborative approach and practical impact. One attendee described it as “some of the best training I’ve ever been to”, while another said the sessions had “reinvigorated our thinking in terms of an inclusion strategy”.

Another participant added: “Every session was engaging and allowed us to have meaningful interactions and discussions with colleagues across Wales. It would be great if we could keep this collaboration going.”

The college has also developed a new and unique Level 3 inclusion qualification – with units covering ALN awareness, mental health and wellbeing, Equality and Diversity, and trauma-informed practice.