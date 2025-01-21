Waltham Forest College Launches New Business and Enterprise Hub to Boost Local Economy

Waltham Forest College celebrated its partnership with Grow London Local (delivered by London & Partners) during the launch of its new Business and Enterprise Hub. The Hub is designed to support local micro- business and SMEs (small -medium enterprises) to start up and grow, driving innovation and the economy and supporting local communities. The new Business & Enterprise Hub provides office and conference spaces, and specialist business support. Expert advice for small business supported by Grow London Local, part of London & Partners, will offer regular advice and onsite support for local businesses from how to turn an idea into a business and ongoing support in the early incubation years, to fledging SMEs to flourish.

The launch event featured prominent insights from key stakeholders, including Howard Dawber, the Deputy Mayor of London for Business and Growth. He said: “London’s one million small businesses are the backbone of our economy, employ 54 per cent of Londoners and will be at the heart of our new Growth Plan.

“I was delighted to join a fantastic group of businesses at Waltham Forest College for the launch of its new Business and Enterprise Hub, which will support local micro-businesses and SMEs to access the right skills for their enterprises and help Londoners into good work.

“This partnership between City Hall, London and Partners, and Waltham Forest College is a part of the Mayor’s mission to help grow London’s economy and create a better, more prosperous city for everyone.”

Grow London Local, part of London & Partners, delivered an informative seminar on the free business advice and support available to SMEs.

Michael Morley, Group Director at the Department for Work and Pensions, shared the impact of the college’s strategic partnership with DWP supporting local people into sustainable employment particularly in shortage areas.

Dr Amanjit Jhund, CEO of Whipps Cross Hospital, discussed the exciting new partnership between Waltham Forest College and Barts Health NHS Trust with the creation of a new Life Sciences Hub at the college which will support much needed specialist skills within the NHS. He praised the collaborative work of the partnership to promote life sciences and entrepreneurship across the region.

As part of the launch, Waltham Forest College hosted an Employer Networking Breakfast, bringing together employers from diverse industries to discuss the current and future skills needed to support business and help to shape the pipeline of talent employers need. The event presented an invaluable opportunity for employers to engage directly with course leaders and senior management helping to ensure the College continues to align with evolving industry and skills needs.

Janet Gardner, Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College, emphasised the importance of partnerships in driving economic growth:

“We are committed to shaping the future economy by equipping students and local communities with the skills that employers need. We are pleased to collaborate with Grow London Local, helping to support businesses within our diverse local communities to start-up, access support and opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation, helping us meet workforce demands that supports London’s economic growth”.

The event reinforced the College’s ongoing commitment to deliver a curriculum that reflects the dynamic needs of employers while ensuring students are prepared for jobs of the future.