Waltham Forest College Principal to retire in August 2026

Building on Success: Waltham Forest College to Appoint New Principal Following Janet Gardner OBE’s Retirement Announcement

Janet Gardner OBE, Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College, has today (12 February) announced that she will retire from her post in August 2026.

Janet said:

“I have important family caring responsibilities that I need to prioritise and I have decided that – with the College in such a strong position – this is the right time to retire”.

“Waltham Forest College is a truly special place, and I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved and that I will be leaving it in such a strong position, with a highly experienced board of governors, great leadership team and amazing staff.”

“I have hugely enjoyed my time leading the College and I want to pay tribute to Team Forest for their professionalism and commitment to our college, to employers and community partners for their ongoing support, and to our students for all their hard work and dedication.”

Janet served in senior leadership positions in colleges across London before joining Waltham Forest College as Principal and CEO in 2020 when the college was in financial intervention.

The College is now graded as Outstanding by Ofsted, who also judged the College to be ‘significantly meeting skills needs’; it is rated as Outstanding for Financial Health by the Department for Education.

The College is rated as one of the Sunday Times ‘2025 Best Places to Work’. According to analysis by London Economics, it makes a considerable positive economic impact, providing a financial return on investment of hundreds of millions of pounds to the regional economy through its highly efficient teaching and operations.

Chair of Governors at Waltham Forest College Paul Butler, said:

“Janet is an exceptional leader. Her knowledge, passion for community, energy, experience and skills have made a hugely positive impact on the College and the people it serves.”

“She will leave the College in a very strong position, with an outstanding Ofsted grade and financial health rating, great student experience, a superb team of staff and robust partnerships with employers and our public sector partners.

“Janet’s drive for excellence will continue to be her key legacy for the Board and senior team as we continue to serve our local communities. That is a phenomenal legacy.”

“The recruitment process for the new Principal & CEO will now start. Interviews will take place at the end of March, and details will be released on the college website.”

Janet has represented the sector in a variety of voluntary roles, including being a member of the Mayor of London’s Partnership Board, a member of London’s Missions Board, Member of the CBI London Council, Chair of the Association of Colleges London Regional Board and a member of its national Board, as well as co-chairing the London Anchor Institutions Inclusive Employment Group for the GLA.

She was awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List of 2025.