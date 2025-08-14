Waltham Forest College Students Achieve Outstanding Results on BTEC Results Day

Waltham Forest College is celebrating the fantastic achievements of its students today celebrating the results of their vocational and technical qualifications including BTECs. This provides opportunities to progress to higher education or skilled employment, securing bright, ambitious futures.

Across the country, thousands of students have celebrated the achievement of their BTEC, technical, A Level, T Level and Access qualifications – a landmark moment in their academic journeys. Vocational and technical qualifications are highly respected alongside A Levels, combine rigorous academic study with practical, career-focused learning, equipping students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to thrive in higher education and the workplace.

The College’s commitment to excellence is further reflected in the number of students securing places at top Russell Group universities and this year Waltham Forest College students have much to celebrate, as they embark on exciting career pathways. Success stories include:

Aisha Omar completed Access to Nursing and secured a place at King’s College London to study Nursing with Registration as an Adult Nurse

Hasan completed IMI Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance & Repair and secured a place at University of Exeter to study Mechanical Engineering

Sheneca completed T Level in Adult Nursing and secured a place at University of Hertfordshire to study Diagnostic Radiography and Imaging

Warsame completed Access to HE Law and Business and secured a place at Birkbeck, University of London to study Law and Human Rights

Principal and Chief Executive of Waltham Forest College, Janet Gardner OBE, said:

“A huge congratulations to the hundreds of thousands of young people across the country receiving their results today – and to our own students and staff, whose dedication, hard work and ambition have delivered such impressive outcomes.

More than 230,000 students have passed their technical and vocational qualifications this year, building the specialist skills needed to drive the UK economy forward in priority sectors such as engineering, construction, health, digital, green industries, hospitality, and the creative sector.

Today’s results are not just qualifications; they are the pathway to future careers, personal growth, and a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

Enrolment at Waltham Forest College

For GCSE students awaiting results, Waltham Forest College offers an extensive range of vocational and technical courses, as well as A Levels and apprenticeships. Enrolment begins Thursday 21 August for those receiving results or holding an offer from the College. Students are also welcome to walk in for advice and guidance on their next steps.