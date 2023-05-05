WARWICKSHIRE’S DEPUTY LORD-LIEUTENANT JOINS COLLEGE CORONATION BIG LUNCH

Students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College joined hundreds of their peers across the UK to take part in the ‘King’s Coronation National Big Lunch’ at its Nuneaton Campus. The college was honoured by a visit from the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Sir Matthew Dugdale Bt DL, who joined hospitality and catering students as they served afternoon tea to local care home residents and visitors from day centres.

The event was supported by students from the college’s creative arts Hinckley Campus who performed music and songs throughout the event. Sir Matthew said, “It was a pleasure to attend this celebratory event to mark the Coronation and to recognise the talents of the hospitality and catering students. The food and music were outstanding, and it was exciting to hear about the college’s future plans and how it will continue to provide a great and improving resource for the students it serves.”

The Deputy Lord-Lieutenant met the college’s Principal and Chief Executive, Marion Plant, OBE FGCI, and senior college leaders during the event. Marion said,

“We are delighted that the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant was able to join us at our Nuneaton Campus. We were thrilled to share our celebrations and showcase our hospitality and catering provision and the talent of our creative arts Hinckley Campus students.

“We hope that his visit to the college has helped the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant understand how well students at all levels can develop with the support of a strong college community. It was a great privilege for the college to have been chosen for this visit and we hope that we have shown Sir Matthew the enormous positive impact that further education has on young people.”

A carer from Gildawood Court Care Home in Nuneaton carer said,

“This is a beautiful event, we really enjoyed it and don’t want to go home!”

Students enjoyed the celebrations too, and hospitality and catering student, Luke Betteridge said,

“It was nice to be able to do something different and we very much enjoyed catering for our guests.”

Performing Arts student, Jamie Fryer, said,

“This event presented a real challenge for me as I was required to perform in a totally new setting and sing in front of the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant.”

