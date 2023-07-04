WCUC celebrates achievement performance at annual Student Awards

Wiltshire College & University Centre celebrated students’ performance and achievement at its annual Student Awards last week.

The annual event marks the end of the WCUC academic year and is a celebration of students’ outstanding work as well as their effort and dedication to their studies since September. Alongside academic performance, the awards also recognise those students who have contributed to the wider college community.

For the first time, this year’s Student Awards was held as a cross-college ceremony and took place at the Trowbridge Civic Centre. This meant recipients were not only selected as the winners from their own campus but from all four campuses across the county at Chippenham, Lackham, Salisbury and Trowbridge.

Alongside the wide variety of full-time courses for post-16 students, WCUC is also a provider of apprenticeship training programmes, part-time courses for adults and Higher Education programmes, and students from right across the breadth of the curriculum offer were celebrated.

There was also an award for a local employer in recognition of the fantastic work placement opportunities WCUC’s many partner employers provide to students.

Awards were presented by WCUC Principal & CEO Iain Hatt alongside guest speaker Mike Parfitt, Practice Associate Director at Mander Duffill. Close to 100 guests were in attendance, including students, their guests, WCUC staff and other dignitaries, and the ceremony began with a brilliant performance by student band Brodie Risby and Friends.

Iain Hatt said:

“The Student Awards is always a special occasion and holding the event as a cross-college event for the first time meant this year’s ceremony was particularly memorable.

“Throughout the year, there have been many occasions where our students have not only excelled on their course and received recognition for their work but also gone above and beyond to embody the spirit of a whole college community. We have seen students work to create opportunities for those in need, students raise money for local charities and other good causes, students become ambassadors for their areas of study, and students who have staged memorable performances and exhibitions.

“I would like to congratulate all of our award winners. Their hard work and commitment to learning has paid off. They have shown that with dedication, focus and determination, anything is possible.”

Mike Parfitt said:

“On behalf of everyone at Mander Duffill, I was delighted to support Wiltshire College & University Centre’s recent Student Awards. It was inspiring to hear so many stories of student success and achievement as they continue to develop the knowledge and skills required to be successful in the workplace. I wish them all every success for the future.”

Kyla was named Creative Arts Student of the Year for her contribution to helping students with learning difficulties take part in music enrichment activities on campus.

Kyla said:

“I was quite surprised to win an award as it’s not something you ever expect but it is very nice to receive it. I really enjoy helping others because, no matter what is going on behind the scenes, everyone should have the same opportunities to learn and do the things they enjoy. I love performing and the course is great at providing opportunities for us to do that.”

Edward won the Public Services Student of the Year prize after excelling in his studies despite joining midway through the course from another provider.

Edward said:

“The Student Awards was a really great night. It was good to hear stories of students doing great things and I am really pleased to win an award myself. Coming to Wiltshire College & University Centre has been brilliant. The course has been amazing and the staff are great. We took part in loads of trips – going to Dartmoor was my favourite – and I’ve made some great friends.”

