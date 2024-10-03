Welsh awarding body expands portfolio into England and overseas with new finance qualifications

Expansion of a suite of new finance qualifications announced from a prominent awarding body

A leading Welsh Awarding Body, Agored Cymru has expanded its growing portfolio of vocational programmes with the addition of eight accounting and financial skills courses from the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF), following its decision to withdraw from the schools and college market.

The two organisations worked collaboratively and have closely aligned values, with a vision to develop and offer accessible, inclusive academic opportunities to people nationally and on the international stage.

Agored Cymru CEO Darren Howells said: “These eight new qualifications form a pivotal part of our growth strategy and will ensure learners develop key skills in preparation for a career in the financial sector, as well as the life skills to manage their own personal finances.

“We work with schools and colleges across Wales and beyond, and these qualifications will enable us to reach even more learners.

“It will also allow us to introduce more of the 400+ nationally recognised, quality assured qualifications we award across a wide range of subjects.”

He added: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the London Institute of Banking and Finance to continue their legacy in offering first class qualifications in such an important area, a move which will expand our footprint in Wales, the UK and internationally.”

Agored Cymru is working with LIBF towards a phased target of making the qualifications available for delivery from September 2025. In Wales they will be offered bilingually for the first time.

Claire Harding, Director of Operations at LIBF, said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Agored Cymru so they can continue the legacy of these LIBF financial qualifications.

“Agored Cymru have a wealth of experience in delivering educational teaching and assessments.

“We’re now working with them to ensure a smooth transition that enables them to deliver these qualifications from September 2025 onwards.”