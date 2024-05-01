Welsh training provider becomes Leaders in Diversity

ACT has been awarded Leaders in Diversity accreditation by the National Centre for Diversity.

The title recognises the organisation’s commitment to nurture a fair, respectful, equal, diverse, inclusive and engaging (or FREDIE) culture within its operations and comes after a thorough re-assessment period from the awarding body.

The Leaders in Diversity title is given to very few organisations within the UK and recognises that a business, along with its employees and partners, have a solid understanding of what it is to adopt a FREDIE ethos in the workplace. It also shows that steps have been made to ensure every aspect of the company displays fairness and equality.

Some of the changes that have been implemented within ACT on its journey to become Leaders in Diversity include creating EDI steering and advisory groups, introducing inclusive meeting guidance, providing training to staff and managers, producing accessibility statements for all sites and establishing regular FREDIE internal communications including the celebration of different cultural and social events and awareness days.

Rebecca Cooper, Head of People and Development at ACT, said:

“We are very proud to have achieved Leaders in Diversity accreditation with the National Centre for Diversity. We have been working closely with the centre since 2020 to make ACT a truly inclusive place to work and train.

“Using the FREDIE acronym we have worked with our employees, learners, partners and suppliers to develop good practices in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

“Through this journey, our leaders have developed extensive knowledge of how FREDIE can help drive performance, creativity and diversity throughout the business which will ultimately enable ACT to meet its strategic aims and long-term goals.

“Our EDI Steering Group has been key in driving actions forward and our EDI Staff Advisory group has been instrumental in gathering feedback and putting forward ideas.

“I’d like to thank the National Centre for Diversity for guiding us through this process and to everyone that has been involved in preparing for and undertaking the assessment. We are by no means complacent though. We still have areas to improve on and are confident that through our continued work on FREDIE, ACT will truly be the most innovative, inclusive training provider in the UK.”

