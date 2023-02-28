WEST LONDON COLLEGE STUDENT MALACHI LANDS TUNNELLING APPRENTICESHIP WITH DANNY SULLIVAN GROUP

Former West London College student eighteen-year old Malachi Robinson has landed a tunnelling apprenticeship with Danny Sullivan Group, a specialist labour supplier for London-based HS2 construction partner, Skanska Costain STRABAG Joint Venture (SCS JV). Malachi attended an HS2 Employability Programme last October. The programme was open to unemployed residents from London boroughs, bordering HS2’s line of route, and offered training and a paid work trial. Malachi was one of ten people who progressed to employment.

Before joining the HS2 training programme, Malachi had completed his Business BTEC Level 3 in Marketing, Finance and Business Management at Burlington Danes School. Despite achieving great results: two As and a B, Malachi had already decided he did not want to work in an office, and he began to look around for other opportunities. Malachi attended an event aimed at young, black talented men, which led to him gaining his tunnelling apprenticeship.

Malachi said: “When I left Sixth Form I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, and then I met Ambrose from HS2 at a careers event for young black men. We kept in touch, and he let me know about the work trial, and from day one I loved it.

Malachi’s teacher at West London College, Bernard Mayengehama met with Malachi’s parents as his family considered the advantages of Malachi going to university or taking the apprenticeship route.

Bernard said: “Malachi had no previous experience of Construction so an apprenticeship was ideal for him. In three years’ time, instead of graduating from university and starting out in his career, he will be established in his career, without a substantial amount of student debt.”

For the future Malachi is keen to progress within HS2.

Malachi said: “I can’t wait to play a part in building the Euston tunnels. I want to work my way up the construction ladder and get my black hard hat, hopefully working as a foreman or site supervisor.”

HS2 is recruiting for over 160 career opportunities, with vacancies updated daily on its online jobs board.

