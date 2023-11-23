Where Are They Now: Adrian Field

From completing a Marketing qualification to becoming the General Manager of one of the biggest shopping centres in Worcestershire, Adrian Field, former Worcester College of Technology student, demonstrates how to market your own rewarding future.

In 2001 Adrian enrolled on the part-time Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Advanced Certificate evening course – to which he remembers the exam being three hours long and the pain in his wrists after having to use a pen to write out the answers. Aside from a three-hour exam and a sore wrist, this course enhanced Adrian’s confidence when it came to marketing and ensuring that any planning for a marketing campaign was more structured and planned before. He also met some great people on the course, some of whom he is still in touch with today after all these years.

As this class was in the evening it meant Adrian was able to fit his studies around working for Malvern Hills District Council and he enjoyed being able to complete the course in his own time quickly without it being too onerous on his time. After completing his course Adrian secured a role as the Warwick Town Centre Manager and then similar roles followed in Worcester and Cardiff heading up their Business Improvement Districts (BIDs). He also had great grounding in his first role at the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce in their Economic Development unit.

So, where is Adrian now?

Adrian currently works as the General Manager in the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch – the biggest shopping centre in Worcestershire, may we add. Within this job role Adrian ensures smooth running of the Centre, maximising opportunities for tenants, helping attract new ones and ensuring that the guest experience is second to none. And his role as the Chair of the Redditch BID also involves him working closely with HoW College’s Redditch campus to look at mutually beneficia projects and skills support, something he very much enjoys.

Although still relatively new to the role, Adrian feels that the skills he learnt during college are always there when looking at opportunities to promote events, campaigns, branding ideas and welcoming new tenants.

Speaking about the impact college has had on his journey, Adrian said:

“My learnings from college are always there and have always been relevant. From ensuring Cardiff city centre is taking full advantage of the opportunities it had when the Champions League Final was held in the Principality Stadium in 2017 to marketing investment sites on Business Parks in Malvern Hills and now at Kingfisher, what I learnt whilst at the College has undoubtedly given me some wonderful opportunities to put it in to all manor of projects for which I am very grateful.”

Adrian also added:

“I loved studying at what was then the College of Technology and have subsequently worked very closely with the fantastic team there in my various roles over the years. I wouldn’t have worked on so many high-profile projects and campaigns if it wasn’t for studying at Worcester College of Technology.”

