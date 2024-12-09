Leeds College of Building Hosts Children’s Book Launch

Leeds College of Building was proud to host a launch event for the educational children’s book ‘Cones and Making Choices,’ authored by Chris Madeley.



The new book highlights the diverse career paths available in construction for all children, regardless of gender or background, thanks to collaborative sponsorship from Colas Ltd and Leeds City Council.



Featuring contributions from the College and Whinmoor St. Paul’s Primary School, the book aims to engage and inspire young learners as they explore exciting possibilities within the industry. Cones and Making Choices is the 21st instalment in the “Cones” series, a children’s book series designed to educate and inspire young readers about the construction and engineering industry.



The imaginative series follows four traffic cones as they embark on adventures to explore the world around them, offering children an engaging way to learn about the significance of civil engineering in their everyday lives.



In this story, the cones go to a primary school and overhear a conversation, which leads them to the Leeds College of Building. At college, they encounter Ayo, a female student and aspiring civil engineer. Readers are invited to experience her visit to Colas.



At Colas, Ayo encounters Adam, a character inspired by Colas Contracts Manager Adam McCormick, and Josie, one of Leeds City Council’s civil engineers. During this visit, she learns more about the crucial role that civil engineering plays in shaping communities and building infrastructure.



The book launch on 19th November took place in front of special guests, including the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Abigail Marshall Katung, Chris Madeley, and Sinead Clarkson, ambassador of The National Association of Women in Construction. The event followed a special launch event at Whinmoor St Paul’s school on 11th November.



The events provided an opportunity to inspire young people, highlighting career opportunities for both men and women in the construction and engineering sector. During her address, the Lord Mayor said:



“I’m a huge advocate of STEM, and it gives me so much joy to read the book and to see how you have infused the choices that young people make. We are grateful and proud of you to have chosen this industry, and I hope that the college continues to open their doors in mentoring young people. Ensuring that they continue to stay in STEM, but of course there are other courses.”



Adam McCormick said,

“I believe we’ve made a significant step toward bridging the gap between education and industry. This book not only introduces young readers to the world of civil engineering, but also inspires them to envision a future where they can play an active role in this vital sector.”



Nikki Davis, CEO & Principal of Leeds College of Building, added,

“We were delighted to host the Colas-sponsored book launch today. As an ambassador for construction and built environment training in Leeds, it’s vital that we reach young people at a very early age and showcase the exciting, worthwhile, and varied career paths and opportunities available to them regardless of gender or background.



“This children’s book is an innovative tactic to do just that, and it’s great to see the likes of our former T Level student, Ayo, featured in it too, showing just where this sector can lead.”