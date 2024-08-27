Winchester graduates’ clean air book for schools shortlisted for Green Gown Award

Two Creative Writing graduates from the University of Winchester have collaborated on a new picture book to teach primary schoolchildren about the hazards of air pollution has been shortlisted for a top environmental award.

A Clean Air Cycle to School by Emily Jordan and Katt Grover, which has been sent to 17 primary schools in Southampton, has been shortlisted for a Green Gown Award.

Their story is about Maggie and Ned, cycling to school. When Ned becomes unwell from breathing in traffic fumes, he and Maggie are forced to think of a better route and Maggie becomes an eco-warrior.

The book came about after Southampton City Council (SCC) approached the University for help in creating a book, as part of its Clean Air Project, to explain to children and parents what air pollution is, where it comes from and how they can travel to school sustainably while avoiding exposure to air pollution.

Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University came up with the idea of combining the talents of two alumni – writer Emily, who is also a Student Recruitment Events Officer at the University, with artist, designer and poet Katt.

Commenting on the award nomination, Glenn said: “Being recognised in this way shows that the project is having a real impact on local children, and that was the aim from the start. We’re delighted to have reached the finals and hope we can take that final step and bring home the trophy!”

Emily, from the New Forest, said: “I was flattered that Glenn thought of me and remembered my interest in children’s fiction.”

Before joining the University’s Student Recruitment department Emily was a primary schoolteacher and she said her classroom experience was invaluable when planning the story.

“I was able to think about the curriculum aims but I was also aware that a lot of children really get on board with eco-friendly initiatives and are very aware of environmental issues, even at a young age,” she said.

Katt, who created the colourful digital illustrations, has worked on several projects with Glenn.

However, she didn’t meet Emily in person until the book was printed.

“She sent me the story and a lot of the scenes instantly came to life for me and I could see how the pictures would work,” said Katt.

Andover-based Katt created special ‘digital brushes’ to give the illustrations an embroidered look.

Glenn Fosbraey said: “Via the accessible, entertaining, and friendly format of the picture book, KS1 & KS2 pupils in the Southampton area have been learning about their local environment, and what they can do to help protect it from air pollution.

“With over 200 children receiving a book so far, and a second print run in production, we’re gradually spreading the word to young people that they can make a difference.”

Councillor John Savage, SCC Cabinet member for Green City and Net Zero,, said: “As part of Southampton City Council’s work on air quality management in schools, we work with more than 20 schools in the city to improve children’s awareness and reduce their exposure to air pollution. Part of this project has been working with the University of Winchester on creating a Clean Air Cycle to School book for Primary school pupils. The book allows children to understand more about air pollution and how they can travel to school on a cleaner air route. It has been a great addition to the project and the University has done a brilliant job in creating a book that aligns with the project so well.”

The book has been shortlisted in the Benefitting Society category at the Green Gown Awards, sponsored by UKRI, which recognise exceptional sustainability initiatives undertaken by universities and colleges across the world.

Judges described the University of Winchester’s entry as a: “A great project which other Institutions could use to engage local Schools. An initiative combining student engagement and practical experience with knowledge share and education of children in environmental issues and the impact they can have through reducing air pollution by cycling to school.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held at Dynamic Earth Edinburgh on 13 November.