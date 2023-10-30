Wirral Met College Organise Inspiring Boxing Meet and Greet Hosted at The Hive

On Thursday 26th October The Hive Wirral Youth Zone welcomed two-weight world boxing champion Natasha Jonas and former British & Commonwealth boxing champions Paul & Stephen Smith to deliver an inspiring meet and greet for local teenagers.

Organised by Wirral Met College, the event was a remarkable evening of empowerment and motivation hosted in The Hive’s purpose built boxing gym. The boxing stars shared their personal journeys, highlighting the challenges they faced and the strategies they employed to become world-class champions in the world of boxing. The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the mindset and discipline required to achieve success, both inside and outside the boxing ring.

The event successfully drew a diverse audience of boxing enthusiasts, students, and community members eager to hear the champions’ stories of triumph and determination.

The motivational talk also included a Q&A session, allowing the attendees to engage directly with the boxing champions. Questions covered a wide range of topics, from how to make sport your full-time career, to overcoming nerves and the athlete’s proudest achievements.

Wirral Youth Zone, named by young people as ‘The Hive’ is a purpose-built facility for young people aged 8-19, and up to 25 for those with disabilities. The Youth Zone provides a safe environment where young people can come and enjoy themselves, enabling them to raise their aspirations and confidence with the aim of creating a happier and healthier generation.

The event, organised by Wirral Met College embodied the commitment of both Wirral Met and the Hive in fostering an environment that encourages personal growth, motivation, and empowerment within the local community. It served as a testament to the institution’s dedication to providing local young people with opportunities to be inspired and learn from real-life success stories.

Former British & Commonwealth boxing champion Paul Smith, spoke of his admiration for The Hive:

“I grew up coming to youth centres like The Hive and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I’m a big believer in the youth club system so it’s a no brainer for me when I’m asked to come along to events like this. Getting into sport is brilliant for young people and it’s great to come along to events like this and inspire them to get involved”

Hive member and volunteer Morgan Gardner who attended the event said:

“I started boxing at The Hive a few months ago and its been a great outlet for me. Being one of the only female boxers, hearing Tash’s story has inspired me to keep on going with it and not be intimidated to give it my all in a room full of boys”

This event forms part of an exciting calendar of activities organised by Wirral Met designed to engage and enrich the lives of young people across the Wirral. Wirral Met look forward to continuing their partnership with The Hive over the coming years.

Published in