Woodhouse College remains ‘Outstanding’ after latest Ofsted

Following a recent inspection by Ofsted, Woodhouse College has been judged ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

The visit was carried out under the new Ofsted framework and was the first inspection of the College since January 2007.

The report noted that students ‘flourish in the welcoming and exceptionally inclusive community.’ It highlighted that students ‘receive an outstanding quality of education at the college’ and emphasised that ‘students have outstanding levels of motivation and are very ambitious to succeed’.

Looking at the outcomes and destinations of our students, inspectors felt that students ‘are exceptionally well prepared for their next steps after college and many attend specialist academy programmes in areas such as medicine and Oxbridge preparation. The vast majority of students go on to university, and many obtain places at universities with very demanding entry criteria.’

Inspectors also recognised positive relations between students and teachers, noting that teachers and staff ‘promote the highest expectations of students. As a result, students’ behaviour is exemplary, and they take their studies very seriously.’ They felt that ‘staff and students create an environment in which hard work is celebrated.’

Principal Sugra Alibhai said:

We are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted visit and the report captures the unique spirit and culture of our fantastic College. I would like to thank our students, staff, parents, trustees and governors for their ongoing support and contribution to this special community.

Chair of Trustees Peter Green said:

‘This ‘Outstanding’ grading is an acknowledgement of the exemplary performance of everyone involved with Woodhouse College. The inspectors were glowing in their praise of the students, incredibly positive about the staff, and very complimentary about the governors. The College’s mission is for continuous improvement and we will dedicate ourselves to making the Woodhouse experience a wonderful one for all future students.’

The inspection took place in May 2022. The full report can be found on the Ofsted website.

Published in