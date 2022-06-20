Worcestershire family business celebrates huge year of growth

A family-run marketing business from Droitwich has seen its turnover grow by an incredible 44% in the last 12 months to over £5 million, while its team has increased by almost 50% in the same time period.

PSE Offline Marketing, which was established in 1995 by brothers Phil and Rob Newton, specialises in printed inserts, direct mail and door drops, working with brands such as Hello Fresh, Radley, The Football Association, QVC and Mr & Mrs Smith to promote their business and increase enquiries and sales.

PSE’s first major campaign was producing promotional literature for the Euro 96 football tournament; one of its earliest accounts, Schneider Electric, is still a customer, 26 years later.

Rob and Phil have since been joined in the venture by their brother Paul, and PSE now has a second office in Shoreditch, London.

The company’s impressive growth has seen the team increase from 14 to 20 in the last year, including the appointments of Chris Holton as Head of Data and Analytics, and Adam Lucas as Head of Strategy.

Chairman, Phil Newton, commented: “Our key focus has always been around knowing the value of a customer and that you only make profit from the value you add, and even though the products and services we now provide are light years away from the start of the business, that core ethos remains the same.

“Through supporting marketing teams to generate more revenue and profit for their own business, we believe there will always be a future for what we do.”

