Work to start on Telford College’s new Sixth Form Centre

Work is set to start on a new Sixth Form Centre in Telford’s Station Quarter – bringing another outstanding education facility to the town centre.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s former Addenbrooke House offices are being completely renovated, enabling Telford College to relocate its A level provision to the new facility.

The multi-million pound Sixth Form Centre will allow the college to significantly expand its A-Level offering in a self-contained sixth form setting.

In the building there will be state-of-the-art science labs for physics, biology and chemistry, a drama studio, arts studio, bespoke library for learners and much more.

Telford College says the central Telford location will also make its A-Level facilities more easily accessible from all parts of the town including South Telford.

The new sixth form is walking distance from both the train and bus station and will be easily accessible to all students who live in the Borough.

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive officer of Telford College, said: “The Sixth Form Centre will form another key part of our growing academic presence in the town centre.

“Sitting alongside the recently opened digital and maths skills hub at The Quad, this latest development strengthens the offer from Telford and Wrekin’s further education college.”

More than 500 young people currently travel outside of Telford and Wrekin for A Level Education, the council says.

The council is committed to providing local youngsters with the best possible learning opportunities and has provided funding to help create the new sixth form centre, which will sit alongside The Quad building.

The Quad opened in September 2024 and is home to Harper Adams University, a new Digital Skills Hub operated by Telford College and a start-up Business Hub.

McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd has been appointed to deliver the construction project which is expected to open in September 2026, providing creative learning opportunities accessible to all and providing much-needed skills to meet the needs of Telford’s ever growing business community.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said:

“Telford College’s new Sixth Form Centre will be a huge boost to the college’s existing training and skills offering and is excellent news for the borough.

“We are committed to providing the best education, training and skills opportunities for local people and to attracting the best quality job opportunities to the Borough.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Telford College to deliver this facility.

“The sixth form centre will be in a prime location in Telford Town Centre and sit alongside The Quad which we were delighted to see open its doors in September.

“It’s also fantastic that a local company has been awarded the contract for delivering the project – a further demonstration of our desire to support local businesses.

“Investing in Telford and Wrekin is quite literally laying foundations for the future, creating opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place.”

Telford College currently delivers further and higher education courses from its main site in Wellington, alongside its comprehensive range of technical courses five miles from the Town Centre.

It is part of significant multi million pound investment in the Wellington campus to transform it into a high-level technical and vocational centre of excellence working with higher education institutions.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said:

“Telford College will be offering existing and new A-Level courses at the centre when it opens in September 2026, giving students a wider choice of qualifications and the skills and knowledge to secure future careers in different sectors which will lead to a bright future.

“We are really excited to see this project start to take shape alongside The Quad – creating an excellent academic campus in the heart of Telford and establishing Telford Town Centre as the place to gain qualifications, learn new skills and secure great careers.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community and by investing in educational opportunities we are investing in our future.”