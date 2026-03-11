Young Carpenter Wins Apprentice of the Year

Talvin McClunie built a model staircase, by himself, and now he’s building a career. The 19-year-old carpentry apprentice has been named 16–29 Apprentice of the Year at the 13th annual West London Business Awards, held at Twickenham Stadium. The awards celebrate the achievements of businesses, organisations, and individuals making a positive contribution across West London, highlighting emerging talent and recognising those who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their work and communities.

Talvin, who is training at the College of North West London, part of United Colleges Group, impressed judges with his technical skill, dedication, and leadership. From excelling in coursework to mentoring junior apprentices on site, he has gone above and beyond throughout his apprenticeship. His work reflects not only strong craftsmanship but also a clear determination to keep improving and supporting those around him.

Judges praised him for his craft and positive impact on others:

“It is fantastic to see critical craft skills being represented so well. Talvin is clearly outstanding in his work with a solid career in carpentry ahead of him. He is clearly inspiring people around him in his own right and people are learning from him. A very worthy winner.”

At Size Group, where he works on site, Talvin often stays late to help colleagues and takes on informal leadership roles. John Brennan, Health & Safety Director, said:

“Talvin consistently goes the extra mile, taking on high-skill tasks and mentoring junior apprentices. His professionalism and teamwork have been integral to our projects’ success.” His willingness to share knowledge and take responsibility has made him a valued member of the team despite being early in his career.

Talvin also shines in college. He has perfect attendance, achieved distinctions in his coursework, and was named Student of the Year in June 2025. Tutors describe him as focused, hardworking, and passionate about his craft, with a natural ability to motivate those studying alongside him.

The awards also celebrated United Colleges Group’s Student Union President, Beheshta Bakhtari – studying at City of Westminster College – who was highly commended in the Teenpreneur of the Year category. She has turned the Student Union into a social enterprise that funds health and wellbeing classes for students, helping create opportunities for her peers while promoting a supportive college community.

Stephen Davis, CEO & Group Principal of United Colleges Group, said:

“We are delighted to see two of our students recognised at this year’s West London Business Awards. Talvin’s achievements in his apprenticeship and Beheshta’s outstanding leadership as Student Union President rightly impressed the judges.

“Our college is shaping the next generation of leaders in West London; we remain firmly committed to their success and to working closely with our valued local partners to deliver for our community.”

Music students from the college entertained guests during the evening, showcasing the creativity and talent of the wider student body, and Stephen Davis also presented an award on the night.

Talvin’s win puts him among the region’s most promising young tradespeople and shines a spotlight on local apprenticeships and skilled trades, highlighting the vital role they play in building the workforce of the future.