Young learner and aspiring Paralympian overcomes complex medical challenges to win national education award

A determined young learner who has faced lifelong complex medical challenges has won a prestigious national award.

Lucas McElroy, a student at Blenheim High School studying the NCFE Level 1/2 Technical Award in Health and Fitness, has been recognised for his resilience, work ethic, and achievements in education and sport.

Born with Spina Bifida and congenital hydrocephalus, Lucas lives with partial paralysis of his lower limbs, alongside a range of complex medical needs. He has undergone numerous surgeries, most recently removing part of his spine. Despite this, he has remained focused on his studies and is on track to achieve excellent results.

Lucas’ achievements have now been recognised through a national accolade as part of the education charity and leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE’s Aspiration Awards, after being named Against All Odds winner for 2026.

Lucas said:

“I’m proud of what I’ve gone through to get to this stage. I know I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am. At the start of the year, I was missing a lot of school time due to medical stuff, so I was originally falling behind. The challenges just make me have to work harder, so I can catch up on anything that I’ve missed out on.”

Alongside his academic work, Lucas has developed a strong passion for wheelchair racing. Training at the Weir Archer Centre under David Weir and Jenny Archer, he has competed in national events, represented Team England at the School Games, attended a training camp in Switzerland, and taken part in the London Mini Marathon and multiple charity races.

Lucas added:

“You definitely have to be quite determined to overcome certain things. I also do wheelchair racing, so anything that’s fitness or training related, that’s always something that’s on my mind as a motivator. Ideally, I would like to be in the Paralympics one day. If I’m able to make it far as a professional athlete, then that would be amazing.”

Following recent surgery, Lucas faced a period away from training, but returned with determination, working to rebuild his strength and endurance in the gym. In lessons, he continues to excel, showing adaptability by researching alternative fitness tests to demonstrate his ability.

His commitment extends beyond the classroom, arriving early for physiotherapy sessions and attending after-school revision to catch up on missed learning. His progress on the course has been significant, with clear improvements in assessment performance.

Colleen Whitear, Teacher of PE and Head of Health and Fitness at Blenheim High School, said:

“Lucas is always determined to succeed and will always say yes to being able to do anything. We adapt around that – whether it’s moving in and out of his chair to be able to use certain pieces of equipment or being able to adjust what he’s learning to suit his disability.

“Lucas deserves to win the Against All Odds award because he is absolutely outstanding and he doesn’t know how brilliant he is; he really is quite modest. He has shown unwavering resilience, determination and has succeeded at pushing through the challenging times despite history of medical illnesses and associated learning needs. His positivity and growth mindset has shown that he can achieve whatever he sets his mind to in the future and I wish him every success.”

This year’s Against All Odds adult award winner is Ursula Cullen of South West College, who returned to education nearly 30 years after completing her A Levels. Beginning her NCFE CACHE Level 3 Diploma in Supporting Teaching and Learning with low confidence and limited digital skills, Ursula has balanced her studies while supporting her family through a series of life-changing events, including supporting her husband through early onset Alzheimer’s.

Through dedication and perseverance, Ursula has made exceptional academic progress, and her success has also extended to her school placement, where she excelled and secured employment, demonstrating her professionalism and readiness to progress into the sector.

Highly commended in this year’s award is Paige Osmond from Warrington & Vale Royal College. Despite her journey being shaped by significant early challenges, including experiences of neglect, partial abuse, and moving into care, Paige has become a highly active and engaged member of her college and wider community.

Serving as a Student Representative and Ambassador, Paige also takes on leadership roles outside of college as a young leader with Cubs and Explorers. Her commitment to helping others is further reflected in her volunteering with the Mamatoto charity and her church, demonstrating compassion and a strong sense of responsibility to those around her.