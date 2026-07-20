Higher Education applications open for 2027 at Wiltshire College & University Centre 

You don’t have to go far to go further.

Discover university-level study designed around your future – with expert support, strong industry links and flexible pathways close to home.

Applications are now open for Higher Education courses starting in 2027 at Wiltshire College & University Centre, giving prospective students the opportunity to gain a university-level qualification while studying closer to home.

Whether you’re progressing from a Level 3 course, looking to develop new skills or considering a career change, the College’s Higher Education offer combines industry-focused learning with the support and flexibility to help students achieve their goals.

The 2027 offer includes university-level courses in business management, computing and cyber security, engineering, animal management and conservation, motorsport engineering, film production and esports – all designed to equip students with the skills and experience needed for the careers of the future.

Designed in collaboration with employers and university partners, the courses blend academic study with practical experience, helping students develop the skills needed to succeed in some of the UK’s fastest-growing industries.

Students benefit from smaller class sizes, expert tutors and strong employer links while avoiding many of the costs associated with moving away to study – proving that you don’t have to go far to go further.

Nicola Dew, Quality Manager for Higher Education and Compliance at Wiltshire College & University Centre, said:

“We know that Higher Education looks different for everyone. Some students progress directly from a Level 3 course, while others are returning to education, looking to upskill or considering a completely new career path.

“Our courses are designed to support those different journeys, offering flexible study options, practical learning and clear progression routes into employment.

” By studying locally, students can gain a recognised qualification while staying connected to their support networks, building valuable industry contacts and preparing for the careers they want.”

To help prospective students explore their options, the College is hosting a free online Higher Education virtual open event Wednesday 2 December.

The 30-minute virtual open event will begin with an introduction to studying Higher Education at Wiltshire College & University Centre, followed by subject-specific breakout rooms where attendees can speak directly with programme leaders.

The session is designed for anyone considering Higher Education, including current Level 3 and T Level students, adults looking to return to education and those considering a career change.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore courses, learn more about student support, ask questions about applications and student finance, and discover how studying locally can help them achieve their ambitions.